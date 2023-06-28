Amid massive changes, Port of Everett to host open house

Photo illustration of the Port of Everett’s Millwright District. (Photo provided by Port of Everett)

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A boat drives out of the Port of Everett Marina in front of Boxcar Park on Nov. 25, 2020, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / Herald file)

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EVERETT — Visitors can talk to project developers and learn more about the Port of Everett’s future Thursday.

The annual open house will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be at the Pacific Rim Plaza next to Hotel Indigo, at 1028 13th St.

The Port has plans for a “Restaurant Row,” which will host new restaurants such as Fisherman Jack’s and South Fork Bakery.

Earlier this month, Sound2Summit opened a new taproom. Woods Coffee is set to open Thursday.

The Port also plans to further develop the 10-acre Millwright District. The plan includes constructing Millwright Loop Road, adding parking lots and sidewalks, plus more retail and restaurant space. The developed district will also have 300-plus new apartments, according to the Port’s website.

In 2021, the Waterfront Place Apartments opened at the Port, nearly one year after a fire destroyed them.

Earlier this month, the Washington Public Ports Association named the Port the Job Creator of the Year for its $40 million Norton Terminal cleanup project.

More information about the open house can be found on the Port of Everett’s online events calendar, portofeverett.com/calendar.php.

More information about future development plans can be found at portofeverett.com.

Surya Hendry: 425-339-3104; surya.hendry@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @suryahendryy.