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Amid massive changes, Port of Everett to host open house

Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Surya Hendry Herald Writer

A boat drives out of the Port of Everett Marina in front of Boxcar Park, which is one of the sites set to be elevated in preparation for rising sea levels on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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A boat drives out of the Port of Everett Marina in front of Boxcar Park, which is one of the sites set to be elevated in preparation for rising sea levels on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
A boat drives out of the Port of Everett Marina in front of Boxcar Park on Nov. 25, 2020, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / Herald file)
Photo illustration of the Port of Everett’s Millwright District. (Photo provided by Port of Everett)

EVERETT — Visitors can talk to project developers and learn more about the Port of Everett’s future Thursday.

The annual open house will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be at the Pacific Rim Plaza next to Hotel Indigo, at 1028 13th St.

The Port has plans for a “Restaurant Row,” which will host new restaurants such as Fisherman Jack’s and South Fork Bakery.

Earlier this month, Sound2Summit opened a new taproom. Woods Coffee is set to open Thursday.

The Port also plans to further develop the 10-acre Millwright District. The plan includes constructing Millwright Loop Road, adding parking lots and sidewalks, plus more retail and restaurant space. The developed district will also have 300-plus new apartments, according to the Port’s website.

In 2021, the Waterfront Place Apartments opened at the Port, nearly one year after a fire destroyed them.

Earlier this month, the Washington Public Ports Association named the Port the Job Creator of the Year for its $40 million Norton Terminal cleanup project.

More information about the open house can be found on the Port of Everett’s online events calendar, portofeverett.com/calendar.php.

More information about future development plans can be found at portofeverett.com.

Surya Hendry: 425-339-3104; surya.hendry@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @suryahendryy.

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