Empowering Youth: Camp Fire’s impact in nurturing young minds

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Founded in 1910, with its first Snohomish council established in 1917, Camp Fire of Snohomish County has a rich history of engaging youth across the country with meaningful activities and learning experiences.

“Camp Fire is really whatmade me who I am,” shares the organization’s Executive Director, Krissy Davis.

Having attended the camp from a young age, Davis carries a deep personal connection with the organization.

“I’ve always felt that I belong here. Camp Fire has been a place where people can grow, learn and lead,” she adds.

Diverse programs meeting diverse needs

Snohomish County’s Camp Fire programming is diverse, designed to meet children where they are. From traditional volunteer-led clubs to community clubs in communal rooms, Camp Fire caters to a broad spectrum of youth.

“We’re most proud of our ability to serve kids of all backgrounds,” Davis says. “Whether it’s through our small traditional groups, after school programs, or our unique grief camp, we focus on self-reliance and social/emotional learning.”

Davis shares a poignant story from last summer when staff members personally bought clothes for children who arrived with nothing but the clothes on their backs. “This is just one example of our commitment to creating a safe space for kids.”

Inclusive and accessible

Staffed primarily by college students aged 18 to 22 during the summer, Snohomish County’s Camp Fire offers a unique blend of youthful energy and dedicated leadership, committed to offering an inclusive and accessible space for all youth.

“We welcome everyone and strive to create safe and inclusive environments that celebrate diversity,” Davis explains.

This approach is evident in their year-round programming and volunteer opportunities, extending from maintenance work to direct interaction with children.

The history of Camp Fire, from its founding in 1910 to its current activities, reflects a commitment to evolving with the times while maintaining its core values of inclusivity, learning and personal growth. Under Davis’s leadership, Camp Fire Snohomish County continues to be a beacon of empowerment and opportunity for youth from all walks of life.

Vision for the Future

“My dream is for camp to be free. Any kid should be able to go to camp,”Davis says. This ambition is fuelled by significant donations and operational grants, alongside the support of alumni and community members.

“It’s the honor of my life to give back, to provide opportunities for youth, just as I was given.”

For more information visit Camp Fire, to learn about all the programming or to register for camp, click here.