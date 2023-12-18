Marysville resource center nurtures families from ‘hopelessness to hopefulness’

Since its inception in 2018, LINC NW has evolved from a simple mentoring program to a full family resource center. Photo courtesy by LINC NW.

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With the community’s needs evolving, LINC NW evolved with it, and in 2021 they became a family resource center. Photo courtesy by LINC NW.

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LINC NW provides numerous services that cater to the diverse needs of the community it serves. Photo courtesy by LINC NW.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

A Marysville organization is redefining community support and resilience. Since its inception in 2018, LINC NW has evolved from a simple mentoring program to a full family resource center, providing numerous services that cater to the diverse needs of the community it serves.

“We began in 2016 with a mentoring program for students. But as the pandemic hit, our focus shifted,” says Ryan Brown, president and CEO of LINC NW.

With the community’s needs evolving, LINC NW evolved with it, and in 2021 they became a family resource center where people can access assistance with bills clothing, and basic essentials.

Among LINC NW’s most notable services is a cold weather shelter, hosting roughly 30 people a night.

And their Kicks for Kids fund is particularly impactful, allowing children to pick out the shoes they need and want.

“Our services are centered around family resilience, skill-building and financial assistance,” Brown says. “We’re proud to be a part of our clients’ journeys from hopelessness to hopefulness.”

The financial aid programs, particularly Kicks for Kids, exemplify the organization’s commitment to addressing practical needs. This program, alongside financial assistance and job training support, has been vital for many families.

The community’s response to LINC NW’s initiatives has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The city of Marysville, local faith communities, city officials and businesses have been incredible. Their support allows us to do what we do,” Brown explains.

This collaborative spirit is evident in their holiday programs, where local groups and businesses generously contribute, and faith communities often provide nightly meals at the cold weather shelters.

One of the most touching aspects of LINC NW’s work this year was their support group for parents of children with behavioral needs.

“After just three weeks, parents were asking for more time. It’s a testament to the community we’ve built and the stories we’ve opened up,” Brown recalls.

Learn more about LINC NW’s many services at LINCnw.org. To contact them directly, call 360-654-4205 or email office@LINCnw.org.