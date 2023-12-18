Mount Vernon business is committed to building quality structures + life-long relationships

For Jim Spane, owner of Mount Vernon’s Spane Buildings, being there for his clients when they need it, is at the heart of his business.

Founded in 1945 by Jim’s father, Victor Spane, Spane Buildings has upheld his standard of exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs in its thousands of post-frame and pole barn buildings across Washington state.

“I started working with my dad in 1989, and then bought the company in 1995,” Jim says. “I still work everyday, and compared to a lot of other businesses, I’m very easily reached – whatever comes up, I’m always there for our clients.”

Serving King, Snohomish, Island and San Juan counties, Spane Buildings’ many highly skilled, long-term employees also uphold a commitment to exceptional building practices.

“We run between seven to 10 full crews, including a re-roof division that does just metal roofs,” Spane says. “All of our people stand behind their work, and truly care about what they do.”

Their expertly crafted buildings range from commercial structures, equestrian arenas, barns and garages to beautiful homes, including the recently popular ‘barndominiums’.

“When most people think of pole buildings, they think of metal sides and roofs,” Spane says. “We can do any kind of siding and roof you want, with many different designs. The aesthetics can be very high end, but still more economical and quicker to build than conventional structures.”

Spane is a former board member of both the Skagit Island Counties Builders Association, and the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, and the company continues to be committed to the community in supporting local businesses, non-profit programs and organizations like the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.

At Spane Buildings, they want to build more than structures; their aim is to build life-long relationships with their customers, by delivering exceptional craftsmanship backed by their 100 per cent workmanship guarantee.

“We hired Spane Buildings to construct a garage on our property,” says South Everett client Vince. “I can’t say enough about how smoothly the project went and how happy we are with the quality of the finished product.

“The owner met with us at the start of the project to develop our plans, and made himself personally available throughout. The crews were friendly and courteous, kept us informed throughout the building phase, and took pride in doing “top notch” work. If you’re looking for someone to construct a well made building you can’t go wrong with Spane Buildings.”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, email jim@spane.com or call 360-424-1505.