Everett council locks in building heights for Park District

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Everett Housing Authority is asking for city approval for it’s proposed development of 16 acres of land currently occupied by the vacant Baker Heights public housing development on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — The City Council unanimously approved the Everett Housing Authority’s rezoning plan to make way for a major development project in Baker Heights.

The project aims to convert north Everett’s abandoned Baker Heights neighborhood into a 16-acre mixed-income development called the “Park District.” The development is expected to include 1,500 homes, a 1.5-acre public park, and 70,600 feet of retail, office and nonprofit space.

The approved plan contains several changes to city policy, such as allowing 12-story buildings and reducing required parking per bedroom from 1 space to 0.7 spaces. One-bedroom and studio apartments would still have one space.

Wednesday’s vote comes after months of negotiation between the Everett Housing Authority, city of Everett and community members.

“Since it is smack-dab in the middle of a community, we’re addressing the housing concerns while simultaneously addressing a lot of the community concerns,” said council member Mary Fosse, who led the negotiations for the development. “I feel like everyone came forward in good faith and tried to address those issues. That’s exactly what government should be doing.”

Baker Heights is a public housing development built in 1943 to house workers and their families during World War II. The homes have been empty since the Everett Housing Authority shut them down in 2019.

Baker Heights is in the historically low-income Delta neighborhood. In January, Delta residents released a statement opposing the Park District. The housing authority has since addressed many of their concerns by promising additional sidewalks, the preservation of Wiggums Hollow Park and more amenities like childcare and missing retail.

Community members expressed optimism for the development’s progress.

“People in in the Delta neighborhood, for a very long time, felt put out and they felt forgotten,” said Delta Neighborhood Association Chair Jeff Kelly. “This has been a great process for building a bond and and a sense of trust with the city and the authority.”

Current VISION 2050 policies expect Everett to accommodate 20% of Snohomish County’s growth by 2050. This is another important step in meeting the city’s steep goal of 38,557 new housing units by 2044.

The city Planning Commission previously endorsed the Park District project, citing the project’s public amenities, location near transit and jobs as well as the “safe, healthy, efficient, and attractive design,” according to City Council documents.

The development’s first phase, called Madrona Square, did not require similar approvals and was completed last year.

The project will have four more phases, and is expected to be completed by 2030.

Connor Zamora: 425-339-3037; connor.zamora@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @cgzamora02.