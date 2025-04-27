Thanks for a fun, positive story about a young author

A recent front-page story was very encouraging and uplifting to read (“Edmonds 7-year-old publishes children’s book featuring ‘Drippey’ the bee,” The Herald, March 29).

Being a retired para-educator this really touched a fellow 7-year-old author.

Please post stories like this on the front page when you can. So fan and positive.

Children are the future. Thank you, again. Keep up the good stories.

Jan Braaten

Lake Stevens