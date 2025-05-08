Call Congress to protect funding for social safety net programs

When I was a child, my mother did not discourage me or my siblings from drawing, writing or otherwise marking up the walls in our rooms. She did not want to discourage us from expressing ourselves freely or creatively.

This week, it happens that in the Republicans will began marking up the Agriculture Bill which is in committee. This is where legislation supporting SNAP (food stamps), Women, Infants and Children and food banks are addressed. At the same time the Energy and Commerce Committee, which is where legislative language concerning Medicaid resides, will also undergo the markup process.

Each of these programs are under threat of drastic cuts that, during markup could impact millions of low-income Americans who depend on them to meet their basic needs such as food, childcare for working mothers, pre and postnatal health care and paying their rent and utility bills. The cuts being proposed by some House members are anything but creative. If enacted, the number of homeless people would undoubtably increase to record highs all across the nation. It is not child’s play.

If you l value these programs, or know some family who depends upon them, it is urgent that you call your representative in Congress at their D.C. offices. Do not hesitate to call regardless of her party affiliation, or your party affiliation. You are a constituent, and they has an obligation to hear you regardless of party affiliation.

Alan Newberg

Bremerton