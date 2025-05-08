With investments coming, adopt habitat rules that fit

I was delighted to see the article (“Snohomish County salmon recovery projects receive $1.9 million in state funding,” The Herald, April 29) that money from our state’s Climate Commitment Act dollars will come to Snohomish County to fund long overdue salmon recovery projects.

How much of this work would be negated by the unwise and unscientific amendment(s) to proposed Ordinance 24-097 that would reduce buffer zones? (“Snohomish County Council member offers new proposal for habitat ordiance,” The Herald, April 17)

Let’s not waste our precious CCA dollars. Please contact your county council representative before the May 14 public hearing and final vote and tell them to pass the science-based ordinance without any amendments.

Nancy Johnson

Edmonds