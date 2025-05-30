If you need a permit to purchase a gun, how about for voting?

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed House Bill 1163 into law requiring, among other things, purchasing a permit, passing a class and demonstrating a minimum level of skills and knowledge to exercise your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

He is willingly violating the Constitution because he ostensibly believes the danger to society posed by ill-prepared and ill-informed citizens is too great. For this same reason I propose everyone who wishes to vote must purchase a permit after passing a strict background check, taking a class and demonstrating a basic level of understanding that the dangers that ill-informed voters present.

Substitute any amendment in place of the Second Amendment and require government permission with a large fee, classes with more fees, background checks with more fees, and a live demonstration that you can be trusted by our government before you’re allowed to use your rights.

Washington has always been a very libertarian state. I cannot believe we have sunk so low that our governor and a good number of voters can rationalize this abuse, because of fear. Our governor is violating federal laws to protect the rights of criminal illegal aliens while simultaneously denying the rights of lawful gun owners.

Lou Kitz

Darrington