Political leaders should decry all violence

At this moment, in our country, in our world, who do we want to lead?

Do we want leaders who decry political violence? Who stand firm in saying that violence is never, ever, ever the way to solve political differences. That political violence never has and never will lead to understanding or resolution or justice. That the political stories we tell do not define, heighten or diminish our humanity.

Or do we want leaders whose words encourage more violence? Who justify political violence by saying that there is only one right story and that any other stories or storytellers are so untrustworthy, so wrong, so dangerous, and so evil that they must be eradicated by any means necessary.

I know my choice. For me – for now – for the future.

And I suspect you know yours, too.

Judy Katsh

Mukilteo