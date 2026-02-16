Heritage Foundation to blame for Trump’s return

Do you recall the day when you lost faith in our democratic system? When your pride was distorted by knowledge of the Lying-King’s love for greed, hate and sadistic actions, all flowing freely from under the door of the Oval Office, as if someone had flushed the Constitution down the toilet.

Each day, a new edict appears. If perchance there is blow-back from an email or some “inept” reporter’s findings, the low-lifes in his Cabinet take turns leaping into the fray, claiming self-blame, then committing harakiri by plunging their political kniife into their own career, disemboweling any last bit of integrity they thought they had remaining.

Suppose that you ran an organization Add to that a strong desire to control the world, worldly wealth, and power over everyone. Then you would need only to find an Id-iot seeking never-ending praise, and to have his name written on everythiing, in gold lettering too.

You might call your orgnization The Heretic Foundation, then find yourself an Id-iot, and have him install some of your members to his cabinet who will praise our Lying King’s Id. Then, establishing your project for control of the world, with no one else able to see how or why you’re doing it.

Don’t hear much about The Heritage Foundation’s plans to ruin your life? Wasn’t it their money and plan that got the Lying-King back in office? Maybe we should look for our America in the garbage can behind their clubhouse.

Ron Larsen

Everett