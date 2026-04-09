‘Someone who was available’ — Brett Gailey reflects on his time as mayor

LAKE STEVENS — He wanted the city to build a park on his neighborhood’s stormwater vault.

“They kept saying no, and I didn’t quite understand why,” said former Lake Stevens Mayor Brett Gailey in an interview Wednesday. “So I joined the planning commission and then jumped on City Council and then ran for mayor — and we still don’t have a park on that stormwater vault.”

That was the beginning of Gailey’s jump into local politics. Now comes the end (at least for now).

Monday marks the end of Gailey’s 6-year run as Lake Stevens’ mayor. He announced his resignation at the end of a City Council meeting on March 24.

“It has been such a privilege for me to be the mayor and to help build this community that I absolutely love,” he said during his resignation speech. “Our current family circumstances just dictate a need for change, and so we are going to make that bold decision.”

Gailey and his wife, Micah, along with their two youngest of seven children (the other five are now adults), are moving to Idaho to be closer to friends and family, he said in an interview on March 25.

On Wednesday, he revealed part of the decision was motivated by frustration with the state government.

Growth mandates take control away from cities, he said. Also, cities receive too small a portion of tax revenue.

“What I don’t want is more taxes or more opportunities for cities to tax,” Gailey said. “What we need to do is all this revenue that’s going to Olympia needs to start getting shared back.”

Gailey always had a goal to bring as much money back to the city as he could.

“My citizens get taxed a lot of money,” he said. “So one of my goals has always been, how do I go find that money and bring it back in whatever form it might be?”

Making the decision to move did not come easy, he said on March 24. It was made after about a year of “deliberation and prayers” with his wife, Gailey said.

“When you work with people for so long,” he said Wednesday, “you get to know not only how they work but who their family is and what their interests are. And, yeah, leaving that gets you emotional.”

It’s not just about the people he worked with but the people he worked for, Gailey said.

“Lake Stevens is a great community,” he said. “People who step up and help to get things done.”

The memories with the community will stick with him the most, Gailey said.

“Trying to get two guys together to talk about an idea that we have and they say, ‘You know what, if you’ll meet us on the dock in your board shorts, we can talk about this over some wake surfing,’” he said. “I don’t wake surf, but if that’s what it takes, let’s do that.”

He’ll remember the years of work it took to build a new food bank building coming to an end when the community went to the Snohomish County Council to ask for federal pandemic aid to fund the project, Gailey said.

In the summer, some of Lake Stevens’ seniors gather and ride around the lake on pontoon boats and talk with current and former city officials.

“Just their stories and how it used to be and their perspective of seeing things from the lake again is something I’ll absolutely miss,” he said.

He’ll also miss driving around the city, Gailey said.

“Seeing staff just doing what they’re doing. Their work — seeing the public works guys out, seeing the police officer make a traffic stop and all those things that make our community work,” he said.

Gailey lived in Idaho and worked for the Boise Police Department before moving to Lake Stevens in 2004. He worked for the Everett Police Department and served in the Idaho National Guard until 2014, serving two tours in Iraq. After that, he transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve as a military intelligence officer, eventually commanded a small unit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and retired from the army in 2025.

He was elected to the Lake Stevens City Council in 2017 and elected mayor in 2019. He became the city’s first full-time mayor in 2020 and retired from police service after 21 years in law enforcement. His current term began after winning reelection in 2023.

He very quickly realized why a park on his neighborhood’s stormwater vault wasn’t going to work, Gailey said.

“I think that’s a realization that a lot of new, naive electeds get in the first couple of months,” he said. “I ran my mouth about a lot of stuff, and now I am the government, and now I know why I can’t do what I thought I could do.”

There was never enough room for a park, Gailey said, because it would have to be open to the public, there was no room for a parking lot.

However, the failure didn’t deter Gailey from continuing to rethink how unworkable land could be utilized.

In June 2025, West Lake Park opened to the public at 8629 20th St. SE, including the new Bayview Trailhead, which runs beneath a long stretch of power lines and will eventually connect to the Marysville Bayview Trail from the north.

The role Gailey played in improving the city’s parks and establishing a Parks and Recreation Department are some achievements the mayor is most proud of, he said.

However, what he is most proud of is an accreditation by the American Public Works Association that recognizes a culture of continuous improvement, improved processes, increased efficiencies and planning for succession and retention.

Making organizations more efficient, especially government organizations, that is to me a win,” Gaily said. “I think one of my silent accolades to myself is going through that process and making sure that we’re getting the right services at the right time for citizens.”

The organization is what provides for the citizens, he said.

“Parks are great. We know we can build parks. That’s part of the process,” Gailey said. “Being efficient in the organizations and having backup leadership, people on the bench, right, is more important to me.”

On Tuesday, the city held an appreciation ceremony during a City Council workshop and Gailey’s last meeting. Council Vice President Kymm Shipman presided over the meeting.

“Everyone from the city that I’ve talked to — when I’m talking about department heads and employees from the city — every single one of them has said what a joy he is to work with,” Shipman said during the send-off. “He came to work with a smile on his face and an upbeat personality. He certainly added humor to our council meetings, and I’ve been very grateful for everything the mayor has done.”

Council member Sabina Araya gifted Gailey a painting of Lake Stevens by local artist Elizabeth Pearson.

“You can take the man out of Lake Stevens, but you can’t take the Lake Stevens out of the man,” Araya said.

Gailey hopes Lake Stevens residents will remember him as “someone who was available, who was able to actually get things done and not just talk about things,” he said on Wednesday.

In Idaho, Gailey already has a job lined up. He is still going to work in government but in the private sector, he said.

When asked if he would run for a government position after the move, he said, “I’ll never say never.”

“I do have some good friends over there who are in politics. I’ve already told them that I’d help them out,” Gailey said. “I’d have to take a good year.”

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay