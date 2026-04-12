Two dead in house fire Sunday morning in Everett

Everett Fire Department responds to a residential fire that resulted in the death of two on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in the 3800 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett, Washington. (Everett Fire Department)

EVERETT — Two people died Sunday morning after a house fire in north Everett.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a residence in the 3800 block of Wetmore Avenue in the Port Gardner neighborhood, according to an Everett Fire Department social media post. Upon arrival, crews found an active fire in the residence.

During a search operation, crews located two occupants, a man and a woman believed to be in their 70s, the post said. First responders attempted life-saving measures before pronouncing them dead at the scene.

Crews brought the fire under control within approximately 20 minutes, the post said

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, and the Everett Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will provide identification of the victims and determine the cause and manner of death.

Everett fire reminds individuals that working smoke alarms are a “key part of a home fire escape plan and provide early warning so occupants can evacuate quickly,” the post said. Everett Fire offers free installation of smoke alarms for seniors, low-income residents and individuals with disabilities. For assistance, individuals can contact the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office at 425-257-8100 or email FMO@everettwa.gov.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan