AquaSox open Eugene series with win

Felnin Celesten of the Everett AquaSox hit a home run against the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Evan Morud / Everett AquaSox)

Felnin Celesten of the Everett AquaSox hit a home run against the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Evan Morud / Everett AquaSox)

The Everett AquaSox kicked off their six-game road series against the Eugene Emeralds with a 5-2 win at PK Park on Tuesday.

Outfielder Anthony Donofrio drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the sixth inning, and catcher Luke Stevenson and shortstop Felnin Celesten hit solo home runs in the seventh and ninth, respectively, to extend the lead.

Celesten went 3-for-5 to lead the offense, driving in two runs and scoring one. Designated hitter Josh Caron and outfielder Carlos Jimenez each had two hits, and Everett starter Taylor Dollard struck out eight across seven innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs.

The AquaSox took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Celesten scored outfielder Jonny Farmelo with a ground-rule double before infielder Brandon Eike brought in Stevenson with a sacrifice fly to right field, but Eugene tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the frame with RBI singles from Emeralds outfielder Lisbel Diaz and infielder Gavin Kilen.

Dollard responded with 1-2-3 innings in both the fourth and fifth, and the 27-year-old righty allowed just two more hits between the fourth and seventh as Everett captured a two-run lead again. Jimenez led off the top of the sixth with a single, then stole second to put himself in scoring position for Donofrio, who drove him in with a double on a 3-1 count.

After Stevenson extended the lead to 4-2 with his home run in the seventh, Celesten added the cherry on top with a 448-foot blast to right-center in the ninth, reaching 10 homers on the season. The 20-year-old leads the Northwest League in average (.316) and OPS (.924), and he ranks top 10 in both home runs (10) and RBI (41).

Adam Smith replaced Dollard for the final two innings, going six up, six down with three strikeouts to earn his second save of the season.

The AquaSox will face Eugene again on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.