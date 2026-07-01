Burke: Our Alaska cruise — A study in contrasts

Glaciers, bears, whales, and sea lions in the morning; Aubergine Grillee et Marinee, Filet de Veau aux Morilles, and Baked Alaska in the evening (for dinner).

Our cruise to Alaska on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth was, if nothing, a study in contrasts.

And nothing illustrates that better than my talk with the Queen’s onboard whale maven and naturalist, Rachel Cartwright, PhD.

Her message, “Come see the wilderness – it’s amazingly accessible and you can still have a wild moment.”

So she spends long hours every day answering questions about whales, otters, and other critters and guiding folks to a new appreciation of the wild. (Her book, The Naturalist’s Guide to Wildlife and Wilderness Along Alaska’s Inside Passage, should be read by everyone cruising north.)

On the other hand, there’s the Queen’s nine-page wine list, Cunard’s rule about dressing “smartly” for dinner, the tux-and-ball-gown-gala nights, and the service that reminds me of reading about the English Raj in 19th century India.

And that’s the Alaskan contrast: shoreside jewelry shops, $345! buckets of Red King Crab (for two) at Tracy’s in Juneau, and the innumerable T-shirt shops in Ketchikan; versus braving fog, drizzle, and raw temps in the 40s to watch the Mendenhall glacier calve.

So why do people cruise to Alaska? Is it to see the wildlife; learn about Alaskan tribal culture; fly down the world’s longest zip line (at Icy Point Strait), or get mushed on a glacier, after a float-plane fly-in, by a team of huskies?

Or is it for the luxury of a balcony suite on Deck 8, being offered enough food in your exclusive Princess Grill dining room in 11 days to feed all the bears in Alaska for 11 months, and the unlimited drinks package for any of the dozen bars scattered around the ship?

I guess it could be both. And the 2,000 people who embarked with us on the Elizabeth certainly seemed to relish the combo.

‘Cause today, that’s what Alaska is: a combo. And a conundrum.

For Dr. Cartwright, it’s about people reaching out to “take comfort in finding the wild places that still exist (and are reachable).”

For Cunard, it’s all about selling the food and wine and service; the ‘round the clock entertainment; the formal English tea ceremony at 3 every day; and Cunard’s reputation for Continental sophistication and old-fashioned luxe.

Now for the Alaskan ports the Queen, and the other 64 “Alaska” cruise ships, call on every day, it’s all about the money.

And how would you, gentle reader, feel about 16,000+ tourists a day relentlessly swarming into Everett or Marysville, or Snohomish from May to October.

How Alaska feels is $imple: They like it just fine.

First, there’s a per person fee just to let ‘em land. ($34.50 pp goes to the state. In Juneau and Ketchikan it’s an additional $13 each while Wrangle gets $12 pp with Sitka only charging $7 each. Doing the math on what 1.67 million shipboard visitors a year represents to, say, Juneau, it’s at least $21.7 million plus ship’s dockage fees, pilot fees, the supplies the ships buy in port, and all the added local sales tax [from 5 to 7%] on every hat, mug, T-shirt and diamond ring purchased ashore.)

Next, there’s the strategy of “Get ‘em out of town on a tour” as fast as possible at $250 per person (3 hours on a Deadliest Catch crab boat) or $800 pp person for the float-plane flight up a glacier and a dog sled experience on the ice.

We didn’t mush on the glacier.

But we did do the crab boat.

Which was good … and not so good.

Good because we saw eagles, crabs, an octopus, and learned a bit more about a crabber’s life than one learns watching Deadliest Catch.

And not so good because they fed the eagles like pigeons in the park (a real enviro no-no); kept the octopus in a crab-pot “jail” (another biological crime); and, frankly, the guides talked more about their personal lives than about crabs, the boat, or winter on the Bering sea.

But back to the Queen and the good doctor.

While it was a bit early for the bears to be “out” (isn’t until the mid/later-summer salmon runs that the brown bears put on their big show) there was plenty to see and as Dr. Cartwright said, “For a 10 dollar taxi ride you can walk in authentic wilderness,” keeping in mind, she continues, that, “it’s not just about the bear you see, it’s about the land around the bear.”

However, she says, the land around the bear, and the water around the land, are getting warmer; which moves the whales further north as they follow the krill they eat [3,500 pounds a day!] which are moving further north as the waters warm. (Climate change is real!)

So I asked her what “we” could do (on the cruise and at home) and her answer was simple (but not always easy):

Offset your trip by purchasing carbon-offset credits (Google “how”);

Make (small) changes in your lifestyle (Google “how” again);

Join a conservation organization such as the Sierra Club – which is the Very Best Way to get informed and get involved.

Now I’ll be doing another article about this trip.

Because the miles and miles and miles of actual wilderness, and the towns we visited from pretty, pristine Wrangle to commercially developed Icy Point Strait, are just too interesting and important not to ponder further.

And as John Muir said, “In God’s wildness lies the hope of the world.”

Tom Burke’s email address is t.burke.column@gmail.com.