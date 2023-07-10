Honda Pilot midsize SUV fully redesigned for 2023

Honda’s three-row Pilot midsize SUV is completely redesigned for 2023. A more rugged-looking appearance, boosted powertrain, and the addition of a new TrailSport model are just a few of the highlights.

The new exterior design moves Pilot away from its previous minivan-ish look and gives it the aura of a vehicle favored by active, adventurous, outdoorsy people—the original selling point of SUVs, even though most were used for shopping excursions and family hauling.

To be clear, Pilot’s family-friendliness hasn’t left the nest. Most models have seating for up to eight passengers. (The EX-L model has an option for second-row captain’s chairs, and the TrailSport comes standard with them.) When all eight seating positions are sold out, there’s still another 18.6 cubic feet of cargo space in back. To be clear again, cargo space wasn’t pilfered from passenger space; the new Pilot’s interior is just roomier.

There are six 2023 Pilot trim levels: LX, Sport, EX-L (with seven- or eight-passenger seating), Touring, TrailSport, and Elite. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional ($2,100) on the first four models in the lineup. AWD is standard on the TrailSport and Elite trims. Pricing starts at $37,645 for a front-drive LX, including a $1,345 destination charge.

Another feature shared by all Pilot models for 2023 is a 3.5-liter 285-horsepower V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s an increase of five horsepower and one gear over the previous Pilot. The 10-speed’s activity can be noticeable at slower speeds and in stop-and-go settings, but when zipping on a highway it’s 100-percent undetectable, a real smooth operator. The ride is smooth and quiet too, even in the TrailSport model I drove.

Fuel economy ratings are 19 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for front-wheel drive. AWD takes a two-mile toll during highway driving. The TrailSport gets 18/23 mpg.

The TrailSport is priced at $49,695 and is dripping with standard features of every stripe.

For enhanced capability, it has all-terrain tires, off-road suspension with 8.3 inches of ground clearance, steel skid plates, a surround-view camera system, hill descent control, Trail driving mode and more.

TrailSport’s infotainment system has a 9-inch touchscreen and 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster. Navigation, Wi-Fi hotspot, nine-speaker audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and other tech abundance expected of a vehicle in this price range are included.

Given the current trend of ever-bigger infotainment displays, driven by people who want their car to be a home theater on wheels, I found the Pilot’s modestly-sized touchscreen refreshing. Its intuitive operation and ease-of-use, with the inclusion of some physical controls, made it even better.

2023 HONDA PILOT TRAILSPORT

Base price, including destination charge: $50,045

Price as driven: $50,440

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.