Outside of Chateau Ste. Michelle’s winery building on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 in Woodinville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Chateau Ste. Michelle is back under private ownership

What that means for the wine company and its winery complex in Woodinville is unknown

City of Everett to host free disaster preparedness training

SnoCo nonprofit teaches running and life skills simultaneously

Charter review commissioner claims conflict of interest

Note to our readers

Unveiling a new HeraldNet.com on Wednesday

New Port of Everett sculpture combines past and future of the marina

Snohomish's Malia Ottow gains control of her opponent's leg during the 3A girls 120-pound championship match at the Mat Classic on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Snohomish’s Malia Ottow repeats at Mat Classic XXXVII

Coming Events

Daniel Kimbro, an Agatha Christie mystery, a Gale Johansen Retrospective and more

  • 3 days ago
People walk adjacent to the border with Canada at the Peace Arch in Peace Arch Historical State Park, where cars behind wait to enter Canada at the border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but America kept similar restrictions in place, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from coronavirus travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
In Our View

Editorial: Find respectful policy on tariffs, trade with Canada

  • 2 days ago
Gage Wolfe, left, a senior at Arlington High School and Logan Gardner, right, a senior at Marysville Pilchuck High School work with their team to construct wooden framed walls, copper plumbing, electrical circuits and a brick facade on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

High schoolers construct, compete and get career-ready

In Marysville, career technical education students showed off all they’d learned at the SkillsUSA Teamworks Competition.

 

The junior is among three area Class 3A girls state wrestling champions.

 

Edmonds-Woodway's Carmelo Larocca reacts after winning the 3A boys 190-pound semifinal match to advance to the championship at the Mat Classic on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Carmelo Larocca, Odin Schwabenbauer win state wrestling titles

The Edmonds-Woodway senior, Snohomish junior lead area individuals in Boys 3A on Friday.

 

Washington state depends on trade with Canada. The Trump administration’s belligerence is harmful.

  • 2 days ago

 

Editorial cartoons for Monday, Feb. 23

A sketchy look at the news of the day.… Continue reading

  • 4 hours ago

 

Daniel Kimbro, an Agatha Christie mystery, a Gale Johansen Retrospective and more

Music, arts and more coming to Snohomish County

  • 3 days ago

 

‘Easy to Please’: The hot pink color of this beauty made it instantly popular locally, and those who grow it rave about how clean and floriferous it is for the garden. Moderate clove fragrance helps take this variety to the next level as well. (Sunnyside Nursery)
The Golfing Gardener: For the love of roses

One of the most frequent questions asked over my many moons of… Continue reading

  • 6 days ago

 

What that means for the wine company and its winery complex in Woodinville is unknown

 

A chocochurro ice cream taco offered as a part of the taco omakase chef tasting at Bar Dojo on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Bar Dojo helped build the Edmonds restaurant scene

It first opened in late 2012 when the restaurant scene in Edmonds was underdeveloped.

 

Washington state lawmakers in the House chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Photo by Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero/Washington State Standard)

More bills falter as time dwindles for Washington Legislature

The third deadline in as many weeks came Tuesday in the Washington… Continue reading

  • 4 days ago

 

Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, makes remarks on Monday during the floor debate over legislation he sponsored to tax personal income over $1 million a year. (Photo by Bill Lucia/Washington State Standard)

Washington state Senate approves tax on personal income over $1M

The bill will next go to the House, as Gov. Bob Ferguson is indicating he’d like to see more changes.

  • 6 days ago

 

Ari Smith, 14, cheers in agreement with one of the speakers during Snohomish County Indivisible’s senator office rally at the Snohomish County Campus on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
The best photos of 2025 in Snohomish County

From the banks of the Snohomish River to the turf of Husky Stadium, here are the favorite images captured last year by the Herald’s staff photographer.

 

Floodwater from the Snohomish River partially covers a flood water sign along Lincoln Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Images from the flooding in Snohomish County.

Our photographers have spent this week documenting the flooding in Continue reading...

 

A blue dasher dragonfly perches on a dried blade of grass on the waters edge of Lake Ballinger with a white water lily blossoming in the background on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Summer serenity

A blue dasher dragonfly perches on a dried blade of grass on Continue reading...

 

The sun begins to set as people walk along the Edmonds Fishing Pier on Thursday, July 17, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
End of the day in Edmonds

The sun begins to set as people walk along the Edmonds Fishing Continue reading...

 

West Coast Travel
Cars move northbound and southbound along I-5 through Everett on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

WSDOT: More important than ever to plan ahead for holiday traveling

Everything you need to know when traveling over Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

 

Visitors walk while looking at lights at the Tulalip Lights and Ice event on Saturday in Tulalip. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Tulalip unveils the largest holiday lights display in Washington

The Tulalip Lights & Ice event started Saturday with holiday music, food, ice skating and 9.7 million lights.

 

Hikers on Hurricane Ridge trail in Olympic National Park, AdobeStock

Port Angeles tour company to welcome more hikers with new location

Tour company plans to open ‘heart and soul of the operation’

  • 4 months ago

 

Artwork is found throughout La Conner, including along its channelside boardwalk. Jon Bauer photo

Fall for La Conner, Washington: fewer crowds, full charm

A local shares why autumn is the best-kept secret in this artsy waterfront town.

  • 5 months ago

 

