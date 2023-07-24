The Herald’s 2022-23 Boys High School Athlete of the Year finalists

The Herald asked each local athletic director to nominate an athlete from their school for our 2022-23 Boys High School Athlete of the Year award.

From the nominees, we selected a winner and four other finalists. Here’s a look at each of those athletes:

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Ryder Bumgarner, sr., Stanwood

Bumgarner was a two-sport athlete who set multiple school rushing records while leading the Stanwood football program to its first run of back-to-back state playoff appearances. He was a first-team All-Wesco 3A North selection at running back and linebacker, and was the only player to be selected The Herald’s All-Area first teams on both offense and defense. He ran for a school-record 2,486 yards and 25 TDs and had 56 tackles and two interceptions on defense. His efforts helped the Spartans reach the Class 3A state quarterfinals. Bumgarner reached the state wrestling tournament in all three seasons it was held and capped his prep career on the mats with a third-place medal at 170 pounds at Mat Classic XXXIV. He finished his senior season 26-6 and won the Wesco 3A North title in his weight class. Bumgarner, a preferred walk-on for the University of Washington football team, graduated with a 3.95 GPA.

FOUR OTHER FINALISTS

Sean Balen, sr., Archbishop Murphy

Balen was a three-sport athlete who made school history by teaming up with his younger brother, Cole, to become the first Wildcats tennis players to reach the state tournament. The pair won the Class 2A District 1 boys tennis tournament doubles title and placed seventh at state. Balen served as a team captain while helping the Archbishop Murphy boys soccer team reach the 2A state tournament, earning first-team All-Wesco 3A/2A and first-team All-Area selections as a midfielder. The Carroll College soccer commit finished his senior season with eight goals and seven assists. He was also a member of the Wildcats’ boys basketball team and played in 21 of 25 games. Balen graduated with a 3.9 GPA and logged over 100 hours of community service.

Kody Edelbrock, sr., Monroe

Edelbrock was a three-sport athlete who helped the Monroe football and baseball teams reach their respective 3A state tournaments. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior was a key member of the Bearcats’ football squad, which won the Wesco 3A South title. He earned a first-team All-Wesco 3A South selection as a wide receiver, hauling in 44 receptions for 485 yards and four touchdowns. He added two touchdown passes. On defense, Edelbrock had nine tackles for loss and five sacks. He was named an All-Wesco 3A/2A North honorable mention in baseball, finishing the season with three doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and four stolen bases. Edelbrock was also a part of a turnaround season for the Monroe boys basketball team, which finished 16-5 after going 5-12 the season prior. Edelbrock, a George Fox University football commit, graduated with a 3.21 GPA and volunteered for the Big Heart Big Smile Foundation.

Macray Flanders, sr., Lake Stevens

Flanders was a three-sport athlete and ten-time letter winner who connected on the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of the Lake Stevens football team’s state championship victory. He earned first-team All-Wesco 4A and first-team All-Area honors as a kicker, converting a season-long 42-yard field goal and 70 extra-point attempts. As a wrestler, Flanders won the Wesco 4A tournament championship at 132 pounds, placed third at regionals and qualified for Mat Classic XXXIV. He was a team captain for Vikings’ boys soccer squad and garnered a second-team All-Wesco 4A nod at forward. Flanders graduated with a 4.0 GPA, served as senior class president and was a top-10 scholar for Lake Stevens’ class of 2023.

Kellen Langford, sr., Arlington

Langford was a two-sport athlete and the 3A state champion in the 800 meters. The Washington State University-bound standout set the Eagles’ program record in the event with a time of 1 minute, 51.67 seconds. He also placed fifth at state in the 1600 and was a member of Arlington’s fourth-place 4×400 relay squad. Langford’s senior postseason in track included Wesco 3A North and 3A District 1 championships in the 800, 1600 and 4×400 relay. In the fall, he won the Wesco 3A North cross country individual title and also helped Arlington win the team title. Langford finished as the runner-up at the 3A District 1 meet and placed 31st at state. He served as Arlington’s ASB president and participated in the school’s unified sports programs, which give students with disabilities the opportunity to compete in soccer and basketball.