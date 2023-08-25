At Evergreen State Fair, try the deep-fried Oreos

A couple stops to look around as they stroll through the carnival during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Thrill seekers fly through the air on a ride during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Mike McNiven of Pioneer Popcorn stirs a batch of kettle corn during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A young girl totes a guinea pig around a showroom during judging at opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Two lumberjacks compete against each other in log rolling during the International Lumberjack Show on opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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People take turns petting an 8-day-old piglet from Waite Mill Farm in Granite Falls during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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The All-Star Stunt Dog Show puts on a display before a large and enthusiastic crowd during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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“Farmer Joe” Stoddard and Daisy the Talking Cow stop to chat with some kids during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. Stoddard puts on a one-man (and one-cow) comedy and music act and will be performing on stage during the fair. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Children and parents ride the kids roller coaster during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Rory Venable, 11, of Monroe, feeds his 7-week-old pygmy goat Mr. Darcy during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. Mr. Darcy is Venable’s first 4-H animal. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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MONROE — Families stood in line for roller coasters, nibbled at nachos and watched 4-H Club animal showings as the Evergreen State Fair opened Thursday.

The fair will run through Sept. 4, but will be closed Wednesday.

Attractions include a monster truck rally Friday, a Neon Trees concert Tuesday and an international lumberjack show Thursday.

Liam Sorensen, 10, enjoyed the Tilt-a-Whirl because it is “constantly spinning.”

His sister, Dusty, 7, recommended that other kids check out the “jungle” obstacle course and try the cheese curds.

Gate admission is $16 for adults, $13 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children under age 5.

Ride and game tickets are $1 each, and rides cost three to five tickets. An unlimited ride wristband is $40.

At the fair’s opening ceremony Thursday, U.S. Rep. Suzan Delbene, D-Medina, announced she had secured $750,000 in federal money for the Snohomish County Food and Farming Center, a new resource for agricultural farmers that the county plans to construct in McCollum Park near Mill Creek.

The center will provide washing, slicing and dicing equipment so farmers can more easily process their produce and bring it to market, county Agriculture Coordinator Linda Neunzig said.

It will also provide small farmers the opportunity to take advantage of institutional buyers, like school districts, Neunzig said. She said three small farmers might not have enough carrots to serve those larger buyers, but they could combine their resources at the Farming Center to sell their goods.

In the future, Neunzig hopes people can buy produce directly from farmers at the center.

The center still needs $5 million in funding, Neunzig said. The county is still finding a firm to build the center, but hopes to break ground in spring 2024.

At the fair, this year’s concert lineup includes Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Nate Smith.

Rides include ferris wheels and carousels. Vendors were selling deep-fried Oreos, Korean BBQ, shaved ice and other popular fairground treats. The petting zoo, tractor displays and face painting booth are open daily. The pie-eating and bubblegum-blowing contests are first-come, first-entered.

Weekday parking is $10 and weekend parking is $15.

A full schedule can be found on the Evergreen State Fair website.

Surya Hendry: 425-339-3104; surya.hendry@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @suryahendryy.