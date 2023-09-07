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GALLERY: Monroe edges Everett in league opener

Published 1:30 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Olivia Vanni

Monroe’s Sydney Garner celebrates her second goal with her teammates during the game Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Monroe’s Sydney Garner celebrates her second goal with her teammates during the game Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Everett’s Genesis Molina Escobar and Monroe’s Madalynn Swartz fight for the ball during the game on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe’s Madalynn Swartz warms up for the game against Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe’s Brooklyn Krache slides to grab a loose ball in the box during the game against Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe players work on their handshakes before being announced during the start of the game on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Everett’s Avery Marsall dribbles past Monroe’s Mya Paxton during the game on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Everett’s Avery Hammer arm is grabbed by Monroe’s Katelyn Paxton while they jump to get a loose ball during the game on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Everett’s Genesis Molina Escobar tries to dribble around multiple Monroe players during the game on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Everett’s Avery Marsall takes a shot during the game against Monroe on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe’s Sofia Douglas traps a loose ball during the game against Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe’s Sydney Garner celebrates her goal with her teammates during the game Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe’s Addison Williams leaps to head the ball during the game against Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe’s Halle Keller passes the ball during the game against Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe’s Sydney Garner takes a shot on goal during the game against Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe’s Sydney Garner celebrates her second goal with her teammates during the game Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe players reacts to a missed shot during the game against Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Monroe’s Sydney Garner jumps to trap the ball during the game against Everett on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Everett’s Avery Marsall is high-fived by teammate Genesis Molina Escobar after scoring a goal during the game against Monroe on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Everett’s Abby Blakely reacts to a missed shot during the game against Monroe on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Sydney Garner scored twice, including the game-winner, as Monroe opened Wesco 3A/2A play with a close 3-2 win over Everett on Thursday night.

Siena Garner scored on an assist from Addison Williams for Monroe.

The match was also the first of the season for the Bearcats, who next host Arlington in a league game on Saturday.

Everett fell to 0-2 on the season and will travel to face Shorewood on Saturday to close the first week of play.

See below for a photo gallery from the game

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