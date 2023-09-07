GALLERY: Monroe edges Everett in league opener
Published 1:30 am Thursday, September 7, 2023
EVERETT — Sydney Garner scored twice, including the game-winner, as Monroe opened Wesco 3A/2A play with a close 3-2 win over Everett on Thursday night.
Siena Garner scored on an assist from Addison Williams for Monroe.
The match was also the first of the season for the Bearcats, who next host Arlington in a league game on Saturday.
Everett fell to 0-2 on the season and will travel to face Shorewood on Saturday to close the first week of play.
See below for a photo gallery from the game