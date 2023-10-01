Stray cats overcrowd Everett’s animal shelter

Sully, an 8 month old dog, peers out of his dog pod at the Everett Animal Shelter on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. Sully is currently available for adoption. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Danny Ocean, Swiper and Robin Hood look out of their cat pod at the Everett Animal Shelter on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. All three cats are currently available for adoption. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Healy, another longer term resident of the Everett Animal Shelter, walks around his cat pod on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. He is a friendly cat who can sometimes get overstimulated while being pet so he likes love on his own terms. Healy is currently available for adoption. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A pod of young kittens, Bronze, Tungsten, Zinc and Aluminum watch as Everett Animal Shelter staff members walk by on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. All four kittens are currently available for adoption. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A sign outside of a makeshift sick cat room alerts staff to wear sterile coverings when entering the room to keep all animals healthy and to not spread any sickness on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Butter, one of the longer residents of the Everett Animal Shelter, stretches in his outdoor patio on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. Butter is a shelter staff favorite and will be anyones friend. Butter suffers from urinary crystals but will have his prescription food paid for a year for whoever adopts him. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A handful of sick cats lay in their separate kennels as they are treated with medications to get them healthy so they can be put up for adoption on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Fancy, left, and Pimento, right, both look out of their separate cat pods at the Everett Animal Shelter on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — In October, you can adopt your new furry friend from the Everett Animal Shelter at a discount.

The discount comes after a spike in stray animals were brought into the shelter. On Sept. 21, the shelter announced they were at cat-pacity — er, capacity — with cats.

One pet parent, Elli Case, adopted her cat Junebug from the shelter last week. She started as a nervous cat who would hiss at people nearby, Case said.

Since then, Case has enjoyed seeing Junebug “come out of her shell,” and get more and more used to other people.

In an attempt to “empty the shelters,” Bissell Pet Foundation, an animal welfare organization, is sponsoring adoption fees for shelters across the country, including Everett’s. The promotion is active from Oct. 1 to 15.

Fees for adopting a cat or dog over 6 months old will be $25 to $50. The fee includes vaccinations and spaying or neutering the animal.

Lindsay Roe, the shelter’s development manager, said it now has between 100 and 130 cats in its care on any given day. The spike in stray cats comes toward the end of “kitten season,” which lasts from spring into the fall.

“We always have a lot of stray cats that are really hard to get reunited with their families due to a lack of microchips, IDs and collars,” she said.

Over the past few years, Roe said more people are looking to rehome their pets. Currently, the shelter has a two- to three-month waitlist for rehoming pets and encourages pet owners to take other routes, like Facebook groups.

Roe and the shelter have to prioritize sick kittens people find outside. She said if they accepted all the animals, the shelter would be “bursting at the seams.”

For people looking to adopt, Roe said there aren’t a lot of barriers to pet ownership. All the shelter looks for is that the animals will be adequately cared for.

Roe also said hopeful pet owners should be aware of all the expectations and problems that come with caring for animals, like training pets to use a litter box and introducing them to other animals.

If it isn’t the right time to adopt a pet, people can help the shelter in other ways.

The shelter accepts donations of supplies, pet food and money.

Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.