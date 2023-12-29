The Herald’s 2023 All-Area high school girls soccer teams

Shorewood senior midfielder Amelia Severn is The Herald’s 2023 Girls Soccer Player of the Year. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Everett’s Avery Marsall is among The Herald’s 2023 All-Area high school girls soccer team selctions. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coaches recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Amelia Severn, sr., MF, Shorewood

Click here for The Herald’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year story on Severn.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sam Ford, Lake Stevens

Ford led Lake Stevens to an 11-5-0 overall record, including 7-1-0 in league play. The Vikings earned a shared Wesco 4A title after finishing 5-6-3 in 2022. It was the program’s first league championship since 2010.

FIRST TEAM

Avery Marsall, sr., F, Everett

Marsall totaled 25 goals while helping the Seagulls to a 10-9-1 overall record. She was a first team all-league selection as Everett finished one win shy of its first state tournament berth since 2012.

Natalie Cardin, sr., F, Mountlake Terrace

The Westminster College (Utah) signee tallied 12 goals and 14 assists, helping Terrace to an 11-6-2 overall mark. Cardin was a three-time first team all-league pick and is the second-highest scorer in school history with 56 goals over her career.

Sadie Schaefer, jr., F, Cedarcrest

Schaefer recorded 20 goals and had three game-winning scores as she helped lead the Red Wolves to a 13-6-1 mark. She added four assists and was a first team all-league pick.

Amelia Severn, sr., MF, Shorewood

The Gonzaga University commit finished the year with 24 goals and 23 assists as she helped lead the Stormrays to a state appearance and an 18-2-0 record, including 15-0-0 in league. She was the Wesco 3A/2A Player of the Year.

Tayvi Khan, sr., MF, Shorecrest

The University of Portland commit totaled five goals and seven assists as she helped the Scots to an 18-5-0 record and a runner-up finish at the Class 3A state tournament. Khan was a second team All-Area pick in 2022.

Delaney Deckett, jr., MF, Kamiak

Deckett was named Wesco 4A Player of the Year and helped Kamiak to an 11-7-2 mark, a state berth and a shared league title. Kamiak allowed 0.6 goals per contest to league opponents.

Diana Tuilevuka, so., MF, Shorewood

Tuilevuka scored 25 goals and added seven assists. She was a first team all-league pick, helping the Stormrays to an 18-2-0 overall mark and a 3A state appearance.

Darci Dalziel, sr., D, Shorecrest

Dalziel helped Shorecrest to a runner-up finish in the Class 3A state tournament as the Scots allowed 0.8 goals per game and performed 13 shutouts. The first team all-state pick also offered two goals.

Alivia Berry, sr., D, Shorewood

Berry had five goals on the year as Shorewood clinched a state tournament berth and allowed just 0.4 goals per contest. She was a first team all-league pick, helping the Stromrays to 13 shutouts.

Taylor Beirne, sr., D, Kamiak

Berine was a first team all-league pick and helped Kamiak to a 11-7-2 overall mark. The Knights reached the 4A state tournament, earned a shared league title and finished with eight shutouts, allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Tati Zahajko, sr., GK, Shorecrest

Zahajko helped Shorecrest towards 13 shutouts as the Scots allowed just 0.8 goals per game and reached the 3A state title game. She was a first team all-state pick and a first team all-league choice.

SECOND TEAM

Zoe Hopkins, sr., F, Lake Stevens

Hopkins was a first team all-league selection and notched 18 goals, helping lead Lake Stevens to an 11-5-0 record. The Seattle University signee helped the Vikings to a shared league title, which was their first since 2010.

Maya Courtenay, sr., F, Lake Stevens

Courtenay produced 15 goals and was a second team all-league selection. She helped the Vikings to their first league title since 2010 and an 11-5-0 overall mark.

Tia Schwetz, sr., F, Jackson

Schwetz was a first team all-league choice and helped Jackson to a 9-7-2 overall mark and a 4-4 league record.

Chloe McCoy, jr., MF, Archbishop Murphy

McCoy recorded 19 assists and added nine goals as she helped the Wildcats to a 13-6-1 overall record. She was a first team all-league pick as Archbishop Murphy finished one game short of a 2A state berth.

Claire August, jr., MF, Mountlake Terrace

August supplied 14 goals and 12 assists and was a second team all-league pick. She helped Terrace to an 11-6-2 overall mark.

Rachel Reitz, sr., MF, Meadowdale

Reitz was a first team all-league pick and helped the Mavericks to an 8-9-2 record as they finished two wins shy of a state tournament berth. Meadowdale ranked third in Wesco 3A/2A in scoring with 3.1 goals per game.

Emma Barrett, jr., MF, Kamiak

Barrett was named first team all-league and helped Kamiak to an 11-7-2 mark and a 4A state berth. She helped the Knights to a shared league title as Kamiak allowed just 0.6 goals per game in conference play.

Cassie Chesnut, jr., D, Shorecrest

Chesnut finished the year with six goals and an assist as she helped Shorecrest to a runner-up finish in the 3A state tournament. Chesnut was a first team all-league selection, helping the Scots toward an 18-5-0 mark.

Chloe Parker, sr., D, Mountlake Terrace

The Shoreline Community College signee helped the Hawks to an 11-6-2 record as Terrace was one win shy of a 3A state berth. The four-year letterwinner was a first team all-league selection.

Alia Lowdon, sr., D, Shorewood

Lowdon recorded five assists as she helped Shorewood to a state berth and an 18-2-0 overall record, including 15-0-0 in league. She added one goal as the Stormrays allowed a league-best 0.4 goals per contest.

Katie Snow, sr., GK, Arlington

The Northwest University (Kirkland) commit allowed just 14 total goals and helped Arlington to a 7-6-4 record. Snow helped the Eagles to seven shutouts as Arlington allowed 0.9 goals per game.