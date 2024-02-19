Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Feb. 12-18

Cascade’s Yurii Onofriichuk swims in the 100-yard backstroke during the Class 3A District 1 boys swim and dive championships on Feb. 10 at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Feb. 12-18. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Yurii Onofriichuk | Cascade | Boys Swim & Dive

Onofriichuk, a senior, broke the Class 3A District 1 championship meet record in the 100-yard backstroke with a winning time of 51.97 seconds on Feb. 10. He won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Feb. 5-11 by claiming 2,101 (35.7%) of 5,882 votes.

This week’s nominees

Connor Aney and Gil Mossburg | Glacier Peak | Boys Wrestling

Aney, a junior, and Mossburg, a senior, claimed Class 4A state titles at Mat Classic XXXV on Feb. 17. Aney repeated as the title winner at 285 pounds with a 5-2 decision over Emerald Ridge’s Jesse Mains. Mossburg secured his first career championship with a 10-3 decision over Moses Lake’s Dayton Regan at 150 pounds.

Karianne Baldwin | Glacier Peak | Girls Wrestling

Baldwin, a senior, tied the Snohomish County girls record by winning her third career state title at Mat Classic XXXV on Feb. 17. She defeated Chief Sealth’s Sophia Andreini by a 5-2 decision in Class 3A/4A at 125 pounds.

Dustin Baxter and Tre Haines | Arlington | Boys Wrestling

Baxter, a senior, and Haines, a sophomore, won Class 3A state championships at Mat Classic XXXV on Feb. 17. Baxter won his first career title with a 3-2 decision in four overtimes over University’s Samuel Thomas at 165 pounds. Haines secured his second career title with a 16-9 decision over Oak Harbor’s Percie Hatfield at 157 pounds.

Camden Blevins-Mohr | Lake Stevens | Boys Swim & Dive

Blevins-Mohr, a junior, earned individual state championships in the 100-yard butterfly and 50 freestyle during the Class 4A state swim and dive championships on Feb. 17. He swam the butterfly in 49.07 seconds and the freestyle in 20.89 seconds. Blevins-Mohr was also a member of the Vikings’ first-place 200 freestyle relay team.

Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles | Snohomish | Girls Basketball

Gildersleeve-Stiles, a junior, followed huge night in the district semifinals by hitting the game-winning shot in the title game. She poured in a game-high 29 points in the Panthers’ 71-64 semifinal win over Meadowdale on Feb. 14. She scored on a putback in the final second and had a team-best 16 points in Snohomish’s 45-43 victory over Arlington in the district championship tilt on Feb. 17.

Koen Mattern | Lake Stevens | Boys Wrestling

Mattern, a senior, claimed the Class 4A state championship at 285 pounds at Mat Classic XXXV on Feb. 17. Mattern bested Mount Si’s Frank Kissick by an 8-7 decision for his first career title.

Eli Trichler | Sultan | Boys Basketball

Trichler, a senior, stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the Turks clinched their first state berth since 2009 with a 66-51 over Bear Creek in the Emerald Sound Conference tournament third-place game on Feb. 17.

Evan Wold | Archbishop Murphy | Boys Swim & Dive

Wold, a junior, captured the state title in the 100-yard breaststroke during the Class 1A/2A state swim and dive championships on Feb. 17. He swam a winning time of 58.29 seconds. He also placed second in the 100 butterfly.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.