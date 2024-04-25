Editorial: Federal, state program will put more roofs to work

Solar panels are visible on the rooftop of a home in Everett in November 2022. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald file photo)

By The Herald Editorial Board

You might be closer to enjoying the benefits of rooftop-solar power — including a lower electric bill — than you might have realized.

Washington state will receive $156 million in federal funds for new state-managed programs to install rooftop solar on thousands of low- and moderate-income homes, on apartment buildings and other rental homes and build community and tribal solar facilities. The grants are part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s $7 billion Solar for All program, funded through the federal Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed in 2022.

Gov. Jay Inslee, part of a bipartisan alliance of states called the U.S. Climate Alliance, said the federal investment in solar would “save hardworking families billions on their energy bills, improve health, and support local jobs and businesses.”

Washington state had sought up to $250 million from the federal program hoping to serve up to 10,000 households. To make up the difference, Washington state, the governor said, would pitch in its own $100 million from revenue generated by the state’s Climate Committee Act and its auctions of carbon emissions to fund the full program the state proposed. (Those auctions — for which the state’s major polluters purchase credits to offset their carbon emissions — and the Climate Commitment Act, itself, now are threatened with repeal if voters pass Initiative 2117 this November.)

The combined federal and state funding will support four specific state Department of Commerce programs that are scheduled to be launched by July 2025.

Rooftop solar power systems: About 39 percent of the funding will provide free systems for households with incomes less than either 80 percent of area median income or 200 percent of the federal poverty level, adjusted for household size, with the intent of expanding access to solar power to lower-income families.

Community solar programs: Another 30 percent of the grants will connect income-qualified renters and tribal members with community solar installations, similar to Snohomish Public Utility District’s Arlington Microgrid project.

Apartments and multifamily residences: About 5 percent of the funding will go toward owners of affordable multifamily complexes to apply for no-interest, forgivable loans for roof repairs, electrical system upgrades and energy efficiency if owners install solar panels for tenants’ power needs through a no-interest loan fund.

Tribal solar programs: The remaining 26 percent invites federally recognized tribes to partner with the Commerce Department on solar projects for tribal members.

Even for those who might not qualify for one of the four programs, rooftop solar can make increasing sense economically as well as environmentally for more homeowners.

While rooftop solar generated only about 1.5 percent of the nation’s electricity in 2022, the untapped potential of the nation’s roofs could provide up to 45 percent of the nation’s electric demand, according to the Environment America Research and Policy Center. Small-scale rooftop solar generated enough electricity in 2022 to supply 5.7 million homes, a 10-fold increase from 10 years earlier.

As with electric vehicles, the initial investment discourages some from considering solar installation. Not including current tax credits and other programs, the average cost for a 6-kilowatt rooftop system in Washington state is estimated at $18,300, according to the Consumer Affairs website. Forbes reports a range between $8,500 and $30,500 and an average of $12,500 in Washington state, depending on location, size of system and suitability of the site.

But that investment can be recouped over time. Depending on the system installed, personal energy use and regional electrical costs, most can recoup costs within 10 to 15 years for a system with a lifespan of 20 to 30 years. Investopedia estimates that for every $1,000 of system cost, families could expect a return of $100 each year.

There are other sweeteners. Homeowners can claim a 30 percent tax credit on their income taxes for the cost of installation of rooftop solar, now through 2032, when the credit decreases to 26 percent and zeroes out in 2035, unless renewed by Congress. And Washington state residents can get a sales tax exemption for qualifying solar equipment through December of 2029.

Along with not paying for the electricity that solar panels produce, Washington state law also requires electric utilities to offer net metering programs. Homeowners with solar panels can send their excess power to the utility, which credits the customer on their account, deducting it when the customer uses utility-provided power. Any balances are rolled over month-to-month, but expire on March 31 each year. This offer for new systems will be available until June 30, 2029 or until the cumulative capacity of solar panel systems reaches 4 percent of the utility’s peak demand as of 1996, although utilities can opt to continue the programs.

Snohomish PUD, on its website, offers several pages of information to help homeowners decide if rooftop solar is a good option, including tips and some myth-busting of misleading claims from door-to-door installers and social-media advertisers of systems.

For those who doubt that solar panels would generate much electricity on the state’s “wet side,” Washington state’s potential for rooftop solar represents up to 35 percent of the state’s total electricity production, largely because its summer days provide sunlight from early in the morning to late in the evening. Even during cloudy days, rooftop solar can provide some power, but participating in a net metering program can help homeowners take advantage of what they produce on sunny days to provide for cloudy days. Including battery storage also can supplement power in evenings or darker days.

Most Washington residents — particularly Snohomish PUD customers — rely on relatively clean and renewable sources of electricity, aiding in the transition away from fossil fuel use. But as growth within the state increases demand for power, rooftop solar programs can help supplement that energy production and keep electricity affordable and plentiful.

With or without assistance of programs such as Solar for All, more homeowners should now consider putting their roofs to work.