2023-24 Herald Athletic Cup: Jackson reclaims 1st place

Rylie Gettmann was one of five Shorewood placers among girls and boys at Class 3A state tennis. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

With the 2023-24 high school sports year having finished Memorial Day weekend, it’s time to look back at which local athletic programs produced the best overall performances during the school year.

Because the 2019-20 and 2020-21 competitions were canceled due to COVID-19, this is the fourth edition of the Herald Athletic Cup, which debuted following the 2018-19 school year with Jackson winning the inaugural event.

Lake Stevens won the cup the past two years, but it was the Timberwolves who decided it was time to return to the top in Snohomish County, winning this year’s competition with 135.5 points.

Schools received points based on where their teams finished in their respective state tournaments or competitions.

Lake Stevens placed second with 127.0 points, Glacier Peak third with 118.0, Snohomish fourth with 116.5 and Shorewood fifth with 112.0.

Below is an explanation of the points system followed by a glance at the top 10 schools in the standings.

Points System

Schools are awarded 25 points for a state title and 20 points for a second-place state finish. From there, the scoring decreased by one point for every state placing — all the way down to two points for 20th place.

In the case of a tie in state placing, teams received the average number of points for however many teams were part of the tie. For example, a three-way tie for sixth place would give a team 15 points — the average number of points for places six through eight.

The same concept applied to sports where not every state placing is determined. For example, if a team lost in the quarterfinals, that is considered a four-way tie for fifth place and is worth 15.5 points — the average number of points for places five through eight.

1. Jackson — 135.5 points

The inaugural cup winners produced a dominating performance across the sports field this year to dethrone two-time cup winner Lake Stevens. Softball won its second straight state championship. Boys tennis had Ben Lee and Henry Park place in singles and and Andy Stark and Ashton Bergman place in doubles to bring home the first-place team trophy. The Timberwolves also racked up big points thanks to their girls swim and dive team and girls golf team, which both placed second.

Boys cross country: 12th place — 10 points

Girls swim and dive: 2nd place — 20 points

Boys basketball: T-9th place — 11.5 points

Boys swim & dive: 11th place — 11 points

Girls golf: 2nd place — 20 points

Softball: 1st place — 25 points

Girls tennis: 9th place — 13 points

Boys tennis: 1st place — 25 points

2. Lake Stevens — 127.0 points

The Vikings displayed another year of athletic dominance with six teams finishing in their respective top 10s. Football led the way after the Vikings defeated Graham-Kapowsin to lift their second straight state championship. Boys wrestling had six athletes place in the top five in their respective weight classes, led by Koen Mattern’s title at 215 pounds, en route to placing fourth at state, while volleyball matched that fourth-place finish.

Football: 1st place — 25 points

Volleyball: 4th place — 18 points

Girls basketball: T-9th place — 11.5 points

Boys swim & dive: 5th place — 17 points

Boys wrestling: 4th place — 18 points

Girls wrestling: T-19th place — 2.5 points

Boys soccer: T-9th place — 9.5 points

Girls tennis: T-16th place — 4 points

Boys track & field: T-9th place — 12.5 points

Girls track and field: 13th place — 9 points

3. Glacier Peak — 118.0 points

The Grizzlies kept Lake Stevens and Jackson on their toes the entire year, coming up only a few points short of the cup. In addition to boys basketball topping Davis for third place, three wrestlers earned state titles — Gil Mossburg at boys 150 pounds, Connor Aney at boys 285 and Karianne Baldwin at girls 125 — to rack up big wrestling points. Glacier Peak, led by Mateo Ganje’s state championship in the 200 meters, also scored high in boys track and field.

Girls swim & dive: 7th place — 15 points

Volleyball: T-13th place — 7.5 points

Boys basketball: 3rd place — 19 points

Gymnastics: 10th place — 12 points

Boys wrestling: 10th place — 12 points

Girls wrestling: 3rd place — 19 points

Softball: T-13th place — 7.5 points

Girls tennis: T-16th place — 4 points

Boys tennis: T-15th place — 6 points

Boys track & field: 6th place — 16 points

4. Snohomish — 116.5 points

The Panthers produced another year of solid state results as a Wesco North representative. Softball earned its second consecutive runner-up finish. Girls basketball had another strong showing, placing fifth after finishing fourth the previous year. Boys golf took fourth with all six competitors making the first-round cut. And four girls wrestlers finished in the top eight to help earn big points.

Girls cross country: 17th place — 5 points

Girls swim & dive: 14th place — 8 points

Girls basketball: 5th place — 17 points

Boys swim & dive: 10th place — 12 points

Girls wrestling: 6th place — 16 points

Boys golf: 4th place — 18 points

Softball: 2nd place — 20 points

Girls tennis: 13th place — 9 points

Boys tennis: T-10th place — 11.5 points

5. Shorewood — 112.0 points

The Stormrays, who were second in the cup race last year, showcased again why they belong in the top five. Shorewood had seven teams place in various top 10s, with the tennis teams doing the heaviest lifting as the boys finished fourth thanks to a trio of placers, while the girls tied for fifth thanks to singles players Emily Lin and Rylie Gettmann. Boys cross country also provided big points with its fifth-place finish.

Boys cross country: 5th place — 17 points

Girls cross country: 19th place — 3 points

Girls soccer: T-9th place — 9.5 points

Volleyball: T-9th place — 11.5 points

Boys swim & dive: 15th place — 7 points

Girls wrestling: 9th place — 13 points

Boys soccer: T-9th place — 9.5 points

Girls tennis: T-5th place — 16.5 points

Boys tennis: 4th place — 18 points

Boys track & field: T-19th place — 2.5 points

Girls track & field: T-17th place — 4.5 points

6. Arlington — 111.5 points

The Eagles achieved their position thanks to five teams that placed in the top five in the state. Cross country led the way with both the boys and girls cracking the top five. Girls basketball continued its strong tradition with a fourth-place finish. Boys wrestling took fifth behind state champions Dustin Baxter and Tre Haines, and football contributed a trip to the quarterfinals.

Boys cross country: 4th place — 18 points

Girls cross country: 5th place — 17 points

Football: T-5th place — 15.5 points

Boys basketball: T-9th place — 11.5 points

Girls basketball: 4th place — 18 points

Boys wrestling: 5th place — 17 points

Boys soccer: T-9th place — 9.5 points

Boys track & field: T-16th place — 5 points

7. King’s — 97.5 points

The Class 1A Knights put up several respectable showings this year to earn themselves a spot over 2A, 3A and 4A programs. Girls track and field took first while the football, volleyball and both basketball teams each earned top-10 finishes.

Girls cross country: 3rd place — 19 points

Football: T-9th place — 9.5 points

Volleyball: 7th place — 15 points

Boys basketball: T-7th place — 14.5 points

Girls basketball: T-7th place — 14.5 points

Girls track & field: 1st place — 25 points

8. Kamiak — 77 points

The Knights didn’t place as high in events compared to last year, but it was still a respectable showing. Boys cross country and girls swim and dive both finished fifth to produce Kamiak’s highest point contributions.

Boys cross country: 5th place — 17 points

Girls soccer: T-9th place — 9.5 points

Girls swim & dive: 5th place — 17 points

Girls basketball: T-13th place — 5.5 points

Boys swim & dive: 20th place — 2 points

Softball: T-9th place — 11.5 points

Boys track & field: 11th place — 11 points

Girls track & field: T-18th place — 3.5 points

9. Shorecrest — 69 points

The Scots can be proud of their state accomplishments. Girls soccer improved from fourth place last year to finishing runner-up this year to rack up points. Boys swim and dive chipped in a fifth-place finish.

Boys cross country: 16th place — 6 points

Girls cross country: 16th place — 6 points

Girls soccer: 2nd place — 20 points

Girls swim & dive: 8th place — 14 points

Volleyball: T-17th place — 3.5 points

Boys swim & dive: 5th place — 17 points

Boys tennis: T-19th place — 2.5 points

10. Everett — 60.5 points

The Seagulls didn’t have a lot of quantity, but made up for it with quality as all four of its state qualifiers finished in the top 10, with three of those placing in the top six.

Girls basketball: 6th place — 16 points

Girls bowling: 10th place — 12 points

Softball: T-5th place — 16.5 points

Boys track & field: 6th place — 16 points