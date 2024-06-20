The Herald’s 2024 All-Area boys soccer team

Arlington’s Aidan Raney (7) kicks the ball during a boys soccer game between Archbishop Murphy and Arlington at Arlington High School on Monday, April 15, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Nicholas Miller attempts to keep the ball away from Kamiak’s Saikou Bojang during the game on Monday, April 1, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett’s J’aiden Cranwell-Meneses leaves a Monroe defender in the dirt while advancing the ball during a 3A District soccer match on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Monroe High School in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coach recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

Player of the Year

Isaak Abraham, sr., forward, Shorewood

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Coach of the Year

Jason Hanson, Edmonds-Woodway

In his second season, Hanson guided the Warriors to a 14-4-3 record, a second-place finish in the Class 3A District 1 tournament and a trip to the state quarterfinals. This was despite heavy losses from last year’s team that won its first Wesco title in 20 years and placed fourth at state. Hanson was also named the Wesco 3A/2A Coach of the Year.

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First Team

Isaak Abraham, sr., forward, Shorewood

Abraham recorded 16 goals and 14 assists this season, helping lead the Stormrays to their second consecutive Class 3A District 1 championship and Class 3A state tournament appearance. In the district championship game against Edmonds-Woodway he had an assist and a goal in the last 10 minutes of the contest, giving Shorewood a 2-1 victory. Abraham was Wesco 3A/2A MVP, an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection and a key contributor as the Stormrays finished the season 17-2-1.

Nicholas Miller, sr., forward, Glacier Peak

Miller tallied 15 goals and 12 assists for the Grizzlies, and he also netted the game-winning goal in the Wesco championship game against Lake Stevens. He received Wesco 4A Offensive Player of the Year and All-Wesco 4A first-team honors.

Lucas Mooring, soph., forward, Lake Stevens

Mooring led the Vikings with 10 goals and became the first player in program history to score double-digit goals in a season in 10 years. His efforts helped earn Lake Stevens its first Class 4A state berth since 2012. Mooring was also an All-Wesco 4A first-team selection as the Vikings finished the season 12-5-1.

Aidan Raney, sr., midfielder, Arlington

Raney tallied 13 goals and 10 assists, helping lead the Eagles to a 13-7-2 record and their first state tournament in nearly 40 years. He was Wesco 3A/2A Offensive Player of the Year and an All-Wesco first-team selection. He will continue his playing career at Everett Community College.

Carter Gay, sr., midfielder, Cascade

Gay scored 16 goals, which was almost half the Bruins’ total for the season, and he earned five assists. Cascade finished fourth in Wesco 3A/2A with a 10-6-2 record, which coach Michelle Crews said was “the best team performance in the last 15 years, and Carter is one of the reasons why.” Gay was an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection and will continue his playing career at Seattle Pacific University.

J’Aiden Cranwell-Meneses, sr., midfielder, Everett

Cranwell-Meneses netted 12 goals and tallied seven assists, helping lead the Seagulls to the Class 3A District 1 tournament. His accolades include a four-year varsity letter award, 2024 Scholar Athlete award and an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection. He will continue his playing career at Illinois College.

Zach Mohr, jr., midfielder, Archbishop Murphy

Mohr scored a team-high 18 goals and added seven assists for the Wildcats, the most goals for the program in the Wesco era, according to assistant coach Josh Bartley. His efforts played a role in nearly half of Murphy’s goals, which Bartley said is difficult for a midfielder. Mohr was also an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection. The Wildcats finished third in Wesco 3A/2A with an 11-5-2 record.

Ander Lizaso Lacabe, sr., midfielder, Jackson

Lizaso Lacabe had 10 goals and five assists for the Timberwolves. He was also an All-Wesco 4A first-team selection.

Greyson Wheeler, sr., defender, Lake Stevens

Wheeler captained “the most successful Lake Stevens boys soccer team in 12 seasons,” according to coach Wes VanHooser. He earned Wesco 4A Defensive Player of the Year and All-Wesco 4A first-team honors, helping earn the Vikings their first state berth since 2012. Wheeler will continue his playing career at Whitworth University.

Kincaid Sund, sr., defender, Edmonds-Woodway

Sund had four goals and two assists, helping the Warriors to state. He also received Wesco 3A/2A Defensive Player of the Year and All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team honors.

Aiden Larsen, jr., goalkeeper, Glacier Peak

Larsen tallied five shutouts and averaged 0.9 goals per game against him as the Grizzlies finished 11-5-2. He was an All-Wesco 4A first-team selection and even recorded an assist, which is rare for his position.

Brayden Zakimi, jr., goalkeeper, Lake Stevens

Zakimi was the Vikings’ wall, recording seven shutouts in 16 appearances and conceding no more than two goals in any game. He helped Lake Stevens earn its first state berth since 2012. Zakimi was also an All-Wesco 4A first-team selection.

DJ Karl, soph., goalkeeper, Edmonds-Woodway

Karl was the Warriors’ bodyguard between the posts, recording six shutouts and playing a key role in helping Edmonds-Woodway to state. He was also an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection.

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Second Team

Alhagie Ceesay, sr., forward, Marysville Pilchuck

Ceesay had 12 goals and four assists for the Tomahawks. He was an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection, and he’ll continue his playing career at Everett Community College.

Gabe Herrera, sr., forward, Archbishop Murphy

After suffering a season-ending knee injury with about six games remaining in the regular season, Herrera still tallied nine goals and six assists and was an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection.

Richard Duncan, sr., forward, Edmonds-Woodway

Duncan scored 13 goals and assisted eight to help the Warriors to state. He also was an All-Wesco 3A/2A second-team selection.

Eddie Carli, soph., forward, Shorecrest

Carli tallied 11 goals and six assists for the Scots after being out for seven games. He was an All-Wesco 3A/2A second-team selection.

Andrew Montero, sr., forward, Edmonds-Woodway

Montero scored 10 goals and earned three assists, helping the Warriors to state. He was an All-Wesco honorable mention and will continue his playing career at Bellevue College.

Colby Flanders, soph., midfielder, Lake Stevens

Flanders tallied one goal and seven assists in a holding role. His efforts helped the Vikings earn their first state berth since 2012. Flanders was also an All-Wesco 4A first-team selection.

Liam Smith, soph., midfielder, Glacier Peak

Smith scored five goals and had two assists for the Grizzlies. He was also an All-Wesco 4A first-team selection.

Solomon Perera, sr., midfielder, Archbishop Murphy

Perera scored seven goals in addition to his eight assists for the Wildcats. He was also an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection.

Anand Raghu, sr., midfielder, Edmonds-Woodway

Raghu netted nine goals, helping the Warriors to state. He was also an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection.

Abdala Hassani, jr., midfielder, Marysville Getchell

Hassani had seven goals and three assists for the Chargers, and his coach Stephen Strom said he was “an absolute threat from anywhere on the field and is a nightmare for defenders. Three of his goals came off of penalties he drew because defenders didn’t know how to stop his dribble.” Hassani was also an All-Wesco 3A/2A second-team selection.

Alex Plumis, jr., midfielder, Edmonds-Woodway

Plumis tallied seven goals and five assists, helping the Warriors to state. He was also an All-Wesco 3A/2A second-team selection.

Bjorn Gudgeon, sr., defender, Arlington

Gudgeon scored four goals and had three assists, commanding the backline for the Eagles and helping them make their first state tournament in nearly 40 years. He was an All-Wesco 3A/2A first-team selection and will be continuing his playing career at Dominican University.

Eduardo Gonzalez-Canal, jr., goalkeeper, Shorecrest

Gonzalez-Canal earned seven shutouts in 16 games for the Scots and was an All-Wesco 3A/2A second-team selection.