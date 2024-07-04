Nice weather draws huge crowds for Everett’s Fourth of July parade

Members of the crowd wave flags during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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The Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Team pile onto a motorcycle during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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AquaSox mascot Webbly waves to the crowd during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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People line Colby during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Two children exchange candy during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Bubbles shroud onlookers during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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People marching with the Carl Gipson Center head down Colby during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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The Everett Police Honor Guard help lead Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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An old fire engine goes by during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Players from Mariner Youth Football run around and distribute candy during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A young child holds up an American Flag during Everett’s Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Thousands of people flocked to downtown Everett on Thursday morning to take in this year’s Fourth of July parade.

For 17-year old Jett Jones, who was lined up along Colby, it’s tradition. Jones held a small American flag while wearing an Albert Einstein shirt. He also managed to snag a couple popsicles a parade walker gave out.

“It just seemed like a fun time,” Jones said. “We do it every year.”

It brings people together, he said, adding that the fireworks at night are a personal favorite. The colors red, white and blue were ubiquitous as were stars and stripes.

Others, like Laura Cameron-Behee, were thankful for the pleasant temperatures. The thermometer is expected to climb through the weekend and into next week.

Cameron-Behee said the holiday is for “celebrating our freedom with family and friends and enjoying the beautiful weather. Because sometimes it’s freezing, you never know.”

Notably, last year’s Fourth of July saw a $75,000, 20-minute firework show fail to go off at the waterfront. The city got a refund and gave the company a second chance this year.

Everett didn’t have a Fourth of July parade for three years due to the pandemic. A private group, the Fourth of July Foundation, took over the previously city-run parade and brought it back last year for the first time since 2019.

The parade is growing. The clear, cool weather brought out huge crowds. The 2023 edition had 62 entries — this year there were 100. Thursday’s ranged from the Everett Fire Department to the Everett Rowing Association.

The parade started just past Everett High School, streamed down Colby Avenue before turning at Wall Street and circling back down Wetmore Avenue.

Noting the importance of this year, politics were in the air. Local socialists collected signatures for the $20.24 minimum wage ballot initiative.

Supporters for various candidates also marched. The largest seemed to be for Snohomish County Superior Court candidate Mary Anderson, who had over 40 supporters decked out in the campaign’s trademark purple.

Some spectators even came down from Canada to take in the American holiday. One was Helen Scott, 56, who was struck by a procession of banners of local soldiers who died in combat. That procession was followed by a Veterans of Foreign Wars Float.

“As much as it’s hard, it’s good to remember and honor,” Scott said.

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jordyhansen.