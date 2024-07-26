‘This play was for her’: Everett theater’s first show in 5 years is a tribute

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Curt Shriner poses for a photo at the Historic Everett Theatre in Everett on July 24, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Sticky notes with drawings to Curt Shriner from his late granddaughter Veronica Calhoun are on his office wall at the Historic Everett Theatre in Everett on July 24, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Actors prepare for rehearsal for The Curious Savage at the Historic Everett Theatre in Everett on July 24, 2024.(Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A note to Curt Shriner from his late granddaughter Veronica Calhoun at the Historic Everett Theatre in Everett on July 24, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Curt Shriner, right, acts during rehearsal for The Curious Savage at the Historic Everett Theatre in Everett on July 24, 2024. Behind him on the left is a drawing of his late wife Laura Shriner, left, and granddaughter Veronica Calhoun, right. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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EVERETT — The play is a comedy.

It is gripped by tragedy.

But the show, “The Curious Savage,” a droll 1950s classic that opened Thursday, goes on at the Historic Everett Theatre.

Theater manager Curt Shriner presses on without the two shining stars in his life.

His wife, Laura, his co-star on stage for over 20 years, died unexpectedly on her 56th birthday trip with him in Las Vegas in 2019. Their granddaughter, Veronica Calhoun, then 14, had grown up seeing her perform in plays with the dream of being on stage with her someday.

“The Curious Savage” was chosen with Veronica in mind, the first play produced by the theater since her grandma’s death five years ago.

“It was too hard for me to put on a show,” said Shriner, 73. “I didn’t want to be on stage without my wife.”

The couple met in the late 1990s at the vintage playhouse at 2911 Colby Ave. in downtown Everett. They were married onstage and in shows often played husband and wife. Off stage, he booked shows and she ran the box office. It was a second home to Veronica.

The theater has 800 red plush seats, a balcony, ghosts and all the baggage that comes with being 120-plus years old and needing upkeep. For nearly two decades, the theater’s preservation society has operated it as a nonprofit while seeking a buyer. Volunteers keep the place going — and the popular ghost hunts that Veronica loved.

For the past five years, “The Laura L. Shriner Memorial Stage,” as it is called, was the base for Elvis impersonators, comedians, tribute bands, illusionists, film fests, geekfests and beard contests.

But no plays.

About a year ago, Veronica took over running the box office, sitting at the same desk as her grandma, a few feet from her grandpa.

“She was always helping her grandpa,” said theater volunteer Jacqueray Smith, who is also a multimedia sales consultant at The Daily Herald. “He calls her his shadow and it’s very true. She was always right there at the box office.”

She liked to boss him around a bit. Last winter, at Veronica’s urging, it was time to plan a play again. For his own good and hers.

“She desperately wanted to be on her grandma’s stage,” Shriner said.

He couldn’t say no to his best bud.

“She said, ‘Put me in for a very small part. That way we’d all be on stage together,’” he said.

“The Curious Savage” is about Ethel P. Savage, whose husband has left her $10 million. Her greedy stepchildren want the money and commit her to an asylum. Shriner described Veronica’s part as a “boisterous lead character in the home. She bounces around and makes up these wonderful stories that aren’t true.”

Finally, Veronica was going to get to be on “grandma’s stage.”

“It is a play for Veronica,” Shriner said. “This play was for her.”

But the show, which runs through Aug. 11, goes on without her.

Veronica died June 28, a day after her 19th birthday, four weeks before opening night.

In October 2022, Veronica was diagnosed with a fast-growing brain cancer. While in treatment, she graduated with high grades from Inglemoor High School in Kenmore and took classes at Everett Community College. When she realized her life was measured in months, she made a bucket list vision board with experiences for her and projects to help others. A fundraiser this spring covered recent family trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii and a group tattoo session. Relatives are finishing the projects on her list to help children and the homeless.

In June, it was clear her time left was limited to days.

“She had these meds that she was taking that just knocked her on her keister,” Shriner said.

She’d get back up.

“She was always upbeat,” he said.

The play was to be her final act.

She was really looking forward to doing this,” Shriner said. “Even when she was bedridden, she said, ‘I’m still doing this play. I’ll be at work tomorrow.’ That is what this little girl is all about. She convinced herself if she had to crawl out there she was going to do it. Two days before she died, she swore she was going to be here.”

Shriner often wanted to scrap the play.

“Every day since rehearsal started,” he said. “Every day has been tough.”

A framed picture of Veronica and Laura is part of the set.

Shriner wants people to come to the play and laugh and enjoy themselves.

“By god, it’s a theater. We put on comedies. That’s what we have always done,” he said.

The two loves of his life would have wanted that.

“There are so many memories,” Shriner said. “I was carrying this on as Laura wanted it. Now I’m carrying it on for both of them because they both loved it so much. What I do is I take care of my girls’ legacy. It’s my job.”

A celebration of life for Veronica will be held at the theater at noon Aug. 10. Everyone is invited.

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.

See the show

“The Curious Savage” runs through Aug. 11 at Historic Everett Theatre.

Tickets are $15, or $11.58 for senior/military.

More at theeveretttheatre.org