Ahead of weekend, heat advisory issued for Snohomish County

Paddleboarders float on the water at Lake Ballinger on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Bethayna Gebremariam, 6, is sprayed with water while the sun casts orange-tinged light across North Lynnwood Park on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Before the weekend, the National Weather Service issued several alerts for Western Washington, as temperatures spiked and storms brewed throughout the region.

The weather service announced a heat advisory Friday for most counties along Puget Sound, though it likely wouldn’t extend into the weekend.

“Today’s the last day we’re expecting warmer conditions,” said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s office in Seattle, on Friday. “Temperatures are going to gradually cool down into the weekend and later this week.”

In Everett, temperatures peaked around 79 on Friday and were expected to remain in the 70s through the weekend. On the eastern side of Snohomish County, temperatures hit 92 on Friday, before they will likely drop to 87 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday.

Temperatures in the mid 80s and low 90s throughout Western Washington could trigger heat-related illnesses, such as heat strokes and exhaustion, meteorologists said.

The weather service recommends staying in air-conditioned buildings and out of the sun.

Children and pets should not be left alone in cars.

Snohomish County has 29 cooling centers where locals can find relief from the heat.

Everett alone has three cooling centers:

• Everett Public Library Main Branch at 2702 Hoyt Ave., open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday;

• Carl Gipson Center at 3025 Lombard Ave., open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday;

• And Rotary Centennial Water Playground at Forest Park, located at 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd. and open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning Friday morning for the west slopes of the Cascades, as winds, thunderstorms and dry timber created potentially critical fire conditions. The warning was expected to remain in effect until midnight Friday.

The warning loomed over the Pioneer Fire in Chelan County, as well, already standing at almost 37,000 acres Friday.

Red flag warnings indicate a high risk for severe fire weather, either imminent or occurring now.

Lightning strikes on dry grasses, shrubs and trees can start multiple fires in succession. And sharp winds can quickly change a fire’s speed and direction.

Locals should avoid outdoor burning while the warning is in place, according to the weather service.

As of Friday, no air quality alerts were issued for Snohomish County.

In Darrington, the air quality index Friday was at 63 and in Marysville it was 59 — both “moderate” levels. Moderate-level air quality is considered mostly acceptable, except for a small number of people who are particularly sensitive to low levels of air pollution.

Air quality in Darrington and Marysville was expected to reach a healthy range again by Sunday, according to AirNow.

Regions closer to ongoing wildfires, like Yakima County, had air quality alerts in effect until 1 p.m. Friday.

Ta’Leah Van Sistine: 425-339-3460; taleah.vansistine@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @TaLeahRoseV