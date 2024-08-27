As money runs out, free shuttle for rural SnoCo residents may end

Cindy Wolf hops out of the Sky Valley Transportation Program Courage to Change van after being dropped off for a doctors appointment on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Casey Gibson flips through her notebook with details about rider pick ups and drop offs on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

James Lee helps one of the Sky Valley Transportation Program Courage to Change riders load her groceries into the van on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

MONROE — Residents in East Snohomish County are cherishing what could be the last few weeks of a free shuttle service.

Last week, Cindy Wolf hopped into a burgundy passenger van outside her home at a trailer park in Gold Bar. The van — with nearly 200,000 miles, torn-up armrests and carpet stains — has seen better days.

But Wolf, 67, was smiling, grateful to have a way to get to her imaging appointment at EvergreenHealth in Monroe.

Every Monday and Thursday, Everett-based nonprofit Courage to Change transports east county residents to and from medical appointments, recovery meetings, grocery stores, laundromats, mail rooms and other essential services.

The Sky Valley Transportation Program began this summer with a $44,300 grant from the county health department, part of the county’s federal COVID relief spending. But there’s about $300 left, enough to last three more weeks.

“The program was just picking up,” said Casey Gibson, a peer support specialist with Courage to Change. “Now we’re trying to figure out how to keep it going.”

The money was enough for a four- to five-month pilot, said Jennifer Egger, spokesperson for the county health department. The county is working to secure more money for programs it started with federal COVID grants, Egger said. Egger mentioned no specific funding plans for the Sky Valley Transportation Program.

Ideal Option initially planned to launch the free shuttle, as the network of opioid treatment clinics has worked to expand its rural services. The agency passed the torch to Courage for Change, since the nonprofit already offered transportation services to those in recovery from substance use disorder.

“It’s planting seeds for people who want more help,” said Mike Kersey, the nonprofit’s president.

State Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, said the need for transportation in Snohomish County is high, especially as many substance use disorder clinics can’t provide those services. But government funding for the Sky Valley Transportation Program is complicated, since it doesn’t just provide rides to and from addiction treatment or other medical appointments.

Davis did say she’s working to secure money for the nonprofit to buy one or two new vans, which can cost up to $75,000 each.

On shuttle days, Gibson and her fiance James Lee drive the van from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They enjoy the work, especially when it gives them a chance to refer people to more resources like substance use disorder treatment.

In all, Courage to Change drives about 7,000 miles a month shuttling clients, Kersey said.

“That’s three trips back and forth to LA,” he said.

Most people who use the service live miles from a bus stop or town center, off winding roads without sidewalks or bike lanes. Some have disabilities, or don’t have a car or driver’s license. Gibson and Lee said they’ve chauffeured residents as young as their early 20s up to their late 80s.

Last week, the shuttle service was booked out until Sept. 2. Gibson has begun the heart-wrenching task of turning people away.

It’s a devastating blow to people like Wolf, who is retired, disabled, doesn’t have a working car and has a partner at home who is paraplegic. She feels stuck in Gold Bar, and stresses about how to get groceries and make medical appointments.

“When they don’t do this no more, it’s going to really suck,” Wolf said. “I have no clue what I’m going to do.”

Courage for Change is fundraising $36,000, enough to run the program for three more months. The nonprofit is looking for “somebody, anybody” willing to support, Kersey said. Those who donate should note it’s for the Sky Valley Project.

Sydney Jackson: 425-339-3430; sydney.jackson@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @_sydneyajackson.