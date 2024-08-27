Second Marysville school board member resigns

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School board members listen to public comment during a Marysville School Board meeting on June 3 in Marysville.

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MARYSVILLE — The Marysville School Board is looking to fill a vacant position after Beth Hoiby’s resignation, the second school board departure this summer.

Hoiby’s departure comes amid severe financial woes in the district.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve alongside all of you and serve the community I love so much,” Hoiby said in a statement the Marysville School District released to The Daily Herald. “I don’t feel adequately equipped to deal with the ongoing struggles that the district is facing. I am truly sorry for letting my fellow board members, community members, students, and staff down.”

Acting school board President Connor Krebbs, who announced Hoiby’s resignation at the Aug. 19 board meeting, praised Hoiby’s service and wished her well.

“Beth was a valuable team member during her service. She stepped up when times were tough,” Krebbs said in an email Monday. “She will be missed by the Board and we wish her the best.”

District officials shared the sentiment.

“The Marysville School District thanks Director Hoiby for her dedicated service and commitment to the students, staff, families, and the community, and we wish her well,” district spokesperson Jodi Runyon wrote in the statement.

Hoiby is the latest in a series of departures among the Marysville School District’s leadership.

In May, finance director Lisa Gonzales released a letter accusing the district of “violations of the law, inaccurate state reports, and cronyism.” She called for the school board to place Superintendent Zachary Robbins and Executive Director of Human Resources Alvin Cooper on leave.

The district chose not to renew Gonzales’ contract after it ended June 30.

In June, both Cooper and school board President Wade Rinehardt suddenly resigned.

Robbins remains in his position.

Late last month, Robbins placed in-house attorney Claudette Rushing on administrative leave “for an undetermined period of time.” Both Rushing and district officials declined to comment, and provided few details about the circumstances of her leave.

The turmoil stems from a yearslong financial crisis in the district.

Following a double levy failure, rising costs and declining enrollment, the district has struggled to resolve its budget woes. An audit earlier this month called the district’s condition “uniquely perilous.”

The district has been under binding conditions with the state superintendent’s office since last year, and the district continues to work with the state-mandated Financial Oversight Committee to balance its budget.

The district is accepting applications for Hoiby’s replacement to represent District 3, which covers most of downtown, through Sept. 13. The school board will appoint the new member, who would serve until the 2027 election.

The board will interview candidates next month. Application materials can be found at the district’s Educational Service Center at 4220 80th Street NE or the district website.

Connor Zamora: 425-339-3037; connor.zamora@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @cgzamora02.