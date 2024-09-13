New all-time winning milestones in Everett Community College’s future

Everett Community College softball coach Randy Smith will begin his 23rd season in less than five months, and he’s compiled 474 wins, averaging 28 wins the past three seasons. Smith has helped lead the Trojans to be first in the NWAC North region in 2020 and 2021 and second in 2022 and 2023. Win No. 500 is well within reach for him this season. (Photo courtesy of EvCC Athletic Director Garet Studer)

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Everett Community College men’s soccer coach Kieren Raney directs his team during a game. On Aug. 24, Raney set a new all-time record of 39 career wins after the 2-0 victory against Centralia College, surpassing the previous coach, Erik Cruz, and his 36 wins. (Photo courtesy of EvCC Athletic Director Garet Studer)

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Everett Community College volleyball coach Whitney Williams talks to her team during a break in a match. Williams, who enters her fourth full season, is currently at 55 wins and has 15 matches remaining in the regular season to set a new all-time record. Williams could surpass former coach Robyn Peckol-Filimaua who served between 2012-18 and compiled 56 wins. (Photo courtesy of EvCC Athletic Director Garet Studer)

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Everett Community College volleyball coach Whitney Williams talks to her team during a break in a match. Williams, who enters her fourth full season, is currently at 55 wins and has 15 matches remaining in the regular season to set a new all-time record. Williams could surpass former coach Robyn Peckol-Filimaua who served between 2012-18 and compiled 56 wins. (Photo courtesy of EvCC Athletic Director Garet Studer)

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Everett Community College (EvCC) volleyball coach Whitney Williams and softball coach Randy Smith could set new all-time career wins for their programs this upcoming season.

Men’s soccer coach Kieren Raney has already accomplished the feat and engraved his name in Trojans history after securing his 39th win a few weeks ago, surpassing the previous record of 36.

Volleyball

Williams is the 11th coach in Trojans volleyball history since 1978. Robyn Peckol-Filimaua, who served between 2012-18, compiled 56 wins and helped lead her team to three postseason appearances.

Williams began at EvCC in 2020 and enters her fourth full season. At 55 wins and with 15 matches remaining in the regular season heading into Friday, there’s a very good chance she’ll not only tie but eclipse Peckol-Filimaua.

EvCC’s next matches were against Tacoma and Spokane on Sept. 13.

Men’s Soccer

Raney is the 15th coach in Trojans men’s soccer history since 1976. Erik Cruz, who served between 2016-19, earned 36 wins and helped lead his team to three postseason appearances.

Raney began at EvCC in 2021 and enters his fourth season. He hasn’t had a season yet where his team has finished under .500, and he’s also helped lead EvCC to the postseason each year, losing in the quarterfinals in 2021 and 2023 and placing third in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) in 2022. On Aug. 24, he set a new all-time record of 39 career wins after the 2-0 victory against Centralia College, surpassing Cruz.

With 12 games remaining in the regular season, he can increase that number to make sure it will not be broken for many more years.

The Trojans were fourth in the NWAC men’s soccer coaches poll and 11th in the United Soccer Coaches junior college men’s soccer rankings as of Sept. 10.

EvCC’s next game is against Whatcom on Sept. 14.

Softball

Smith is the second coach in Trojans softball history since 1999. He began at EvCC in 2002 as a co-head coach with Madi Johnson before taking the reins on his own in 2008. Jeff Solomon, who served between 1999-2002, compiled 19 wins.

Smith, who enters his 23rd season in less than five months, has won 474 games and averaged 28 wins the past three seasons. He’s helped lead the Trojans to be first in the NWAC North region in 2020 and 2021 and second in 2022 and 2023.

With seven returning players, an accomplishment well within Smith’s reach is win No. 500.

EvCC’s season begins in February.