Everett AquaSox announce 2025 tentative schedule

Aquasox outfielder RJ Schreck hits the ball during a game against the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Funko Field in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Aquasox shortstop Axel Sanchez tries to tag out a base stealer during a game against the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Funko Field in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Aquasox pitcher Joseph Hernandez does a complete spin on his follow-through during a game against the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Funko Field in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Everett AquaSox infielder Michael Arroyo, the Seattle Mariners’ 12th-ranked prospect, catches a baseball prior to Everett’s game against the Eugene Emeralds on August 3, 2024, at Funko Field in Everett, Washington. (Photo courtesy of Evan Morud, Everett AquaSox)

Swipe or click to see more

Everett AquaSox infielder Michael Arroyo, the Seattle Mariners’ 12th-ranked prospect, catches a baseball prior to Everett’s game against the Eugene Emeralds on August 3, 2024, at Funko Field in Everett, Washington. (Photo courtesy of Evan Morud, Everett AquaSox)

Swipe or click to see more

The Everett AquaSox’s tentative schedule for the 2025 season was released on Wednesday.

Everett begins by traveling to Spokane for three games against the Indians from April 4-6 before coming back for the home opener against Hillsboro Hops from April 8-13.

There will be 12 home games in April, 11 in May, 13 in June, 12 in July and 18 in August. The AquaSox will have 12 Funko Fridays, in addition to fireworks every Saturday, including Independence Day, and four home holiday games (Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and Independence Day).

“This is a great schedule. It is well-balanced with lots of home games in the best months,” said General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. “We are really looking forward to making Funko Field the place to be next season.”

Below are 11 of the other home-series games at Funko Field:

— Vancouver Canadians (April 22-27)

— Tri-City Dust Devils (May 6-11)

— Spokane Indians (May 26-28, June 1)

— Tri-City Dust Devils (June 10-15)

— Eugene Emeralds (June 24-29)

— Vancouver Canadians (July 4-6)

— Hillsboro Hops (July 18-20)

— Spokane Indians (July 22-27)

— Tri-City Dust Devils (Aug. 5-10)

— Spokane Indians (Aug 19-24)

— Euguene Emeralds (Aug. 26-31)

Information about the Everett AquaSox can be found on this website.