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Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association posts Week 3 rankings

Published 9:10 am Friday, October 4, 2024

By Taras McCurdie

Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won in three straight sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)
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Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won in three straight sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won in three straight sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)
Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won in three straight sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)
Glacier Peak’s Hanna Ligons tips the ball over the next during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Below are the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s rankings for Week 3.

4A

1. Camas and Curtis (tie)

3. Kennedy Catholic

4. Wenatchee

5. Olympia

6. Gonzaga Prep

7. Tahoma

8. Puyallup

9. Emerald Ridge

10. Lake Stevens

Others: Glacier Peak, Spanaway Lake, Kamiakin, South Kitsap, Arlington

3A

1. West Seattle

2. North Thurston

3. Mount Spokane

4. Liberty (Renton) and Lynnwood (tie)

6. Seattle Prep

7. Ridgeline

8. Bishop Blanchet and White River (tie)

10. Kelso

Others: Timberline, Prairie, Central Kitsap, Edmonds-Woodway, Shadle Park, Kennewick

2A

1. Burlington-Edison

2. Columbia River

3. Ellensburg

4. Lynden

5. Ridgefield

6. Sehome

7. Tumwater

8. Bainbridge, Nathan Hale and West Valley (Spokane) (tie)

Others: North Kitsap, Selah, Archbishop Murphy, Prosser, Chief Sealth, Washington

1A

1. Cedar Park Christian

2. Chelan

3. Cashmere

4. Annie Wright and La Center (tie)

6. Lynden Christian

7. Bellevue Chrisitan

8. Cascade Christian and King’s (tie)

10. Nooksack Valley

Others: University Prep, Meridian, Montesano, College Place, Stevenson, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), Zillah, Blaine, Connell

2B

1. Adna

2. Manson

3. Freeman

4. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

5. Tonasket

6. Rainier

7. Coupeville

8. Reardan

9. Kittitas and Northwest Christian (Colbert) (tie)

Others: Goldendale, Mossyrock, La Salle, Onalaska, Tri-Cities Prep, Davenport, Liberty Bell

1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

3. Walla Walla Valley Academy

4. Darrington and Garfield-Palouse (tie)

6. Valley Christian

7. DeSales

8. Northport

9. Pomeroy

10. Soap Lake

Others: Almira-Coulee-Hartline, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse, Taholah, Ocosta, Neah Bay, Mary Walker, Fellowship Christian, Curlew

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