Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association posts Week 3 rankings
Published 9:10 am Friday, October 4, 2024
Below are the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s rankings for Week 3.
4A
1. Camas and Curtis (tie)
3. Kennedy Catholic
4. Wenatchee
5. Olympia
6. Gonzaga Prep
7. Tahoma
8. Puyallup
9. Emerald Ridge
10. Lake Stevens
Others: Glacier Peak, Spanaway Lake, Kamiakin, South Kitsap, Arlington
3A
1. West Seattle
2. North Thurston
3. Mount Spokane
4. Liberty (Renton) and Lynnwood (tie)
6. Seattle Prep
7. Ridgeline
8. Bishop Blanchet and White River (tie)
10. Kelso
Others: Timberline, Prairie, Central Kitsap, Edmonds-Woodway, Shadle Park, Kennewick
2A
1. Burlington-Edison
2. Columbia River
3. Ellensburg
4. Lynden
5. Ridgefield
6. Sehome
7. Tumwater
8. Bainbridge, Nathan Hale and West Valley (Spokane) (tie)
Others: North Kitsap, Selah, Archbishop Murphy, Prosser, Chief Sealth, Washington
1A
1. Cedar Park Christian
2. Chelan
3. Cashmere
4. Annie Wright and La Center (tie)
6. Lynden Christian
7. Bellevue Chrisitan
8. Cascade Christian and King’s (tie)
10. Nooksack Valley
Others: University Prep, Meridian, Montesano, College Place, Stevenson, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), Zillah, Blaine, Connell
2B
1. Adna
2. Manson
3. Freeman
4. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
5. Tonasket
6. Rainier
7. Coupeville
8. Reardan
9. Kittitas and Northwest Christian (Colbert) (tie)
Others: Goldendale, Mossyrock, La Salle, Onalaska, Tri-Cities Prep, Davenport, Liberty Bell
1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
3. Walla Walla Valley Academy
4. Darrington and Garfield-Palouse (tie)
6. Valley Christian
7. DeSales
8. Northport
9. Pomeroy
10. Soap Lake
Others: Almira-Coulee-Hartline, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse, Taholah, Ocosta, Neah Bay, Mary Walker, Fellowship Christian, Curlew