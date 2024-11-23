Somers defends Snohomish County property tax hike amid criticism

Snohomish County Council listens to George Skiles talk about his findings in an audit of the Snohomish County Executive Office on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers speaks to the crowd during an opening ceremony at the new PAE2 Amazon Fulfillment Center last year in Arlington. (Ryan Berry / Herald file)

EVERETT — County Executive Dave Somers defended a controversial proposed property tax increase in a statement Thursday.

The Snohomish County Council has several proposals regarding property taxes as it decides what the county will spend over the next two years. The executive’s office put forth a property tax increase in the county’s share by 8%.

The executive’s office proposes a budget, then the County Council decides on it.

The proposed increase is not on a property owner’s entire bill. It is only an 8% hike of the county’s portion of that tax revenue, which is about 6.3% of a property owner’s entire bill. The rest of that money goes to fire districts, schools, libraries, roads and others.

Snohomish County, like any other county in Washington, can impose a 1% property tax increase without voter approval each year. The county does not have to levy the additional tax each year.

If the county chooses not to levy the tax, the percentage is saved for use later, which is referred to as banked capacity.

County Council members have offered two other options for handling the banked capacity.

One, from Nate Nehring, would not increase property taxes. Another, from council President Jared Mead, seeks to find a middle ground and essentially increase property taxes owed to the county by 4% over the next two years. Mead has said on average it would add about $6 to a property owner’s tax bill.

Under what Somers proposed in the budget, homeowners could see a $24 yearly increase on their property bill.

“I believe that $24 more a year by 2026 is a reasonable amount to seek so we can avoid reducing government services, in particular in our law and justice agencies,” Somers wrote in a statement.

The statement came after Somers took to social media earlier this week to express frustration about the process. During a public comment period last week, dozens of residents complained to council about higher taxes.

“There are not many outlets to get information out anymore except social media,” Somers wrote Monday. “I have several County Council members who are claiming I asked for an 8% increase in everyone’s property taxes. This is nonsense (a nice word) and to my sadness, they know it.”

Many misunderstood how much they’d be paying, assuming the 8% was on their entire property tax bill. Several residents stated they owned multiple homes and were worried they would have to increase rent.

An audit of the executive branch — and a separate proposal by Mead to cut positions there — has thrown a wrench into budget deliberations, as well.

“As budget deliberations continue, my priority remains sustaining core county services that deliver for our residents,” Somers wrote in the statement. “A number of amendments have been brought forward during the County Council’s deliberation and public hearing process, and I need to see what the Council approves before making any decisions about next steps. However, I do believe additional revenue is essential for the 2025-26 biennial budget to sustain the services our community rightfully expects.”

The council is expected to vote on the county budget Monday.

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; X: @jordyhansen.