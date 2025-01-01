‘A hangover cure for sure’: Hundreds take the plunge in Edmonds

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People rush into the cold water of the Edmonds shoreline on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in Edmonds, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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Kaley Rose runs out of the Puget Sound after taking the cold plunge on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in Edmonds, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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Children emerge from the Polar Bear Plunge on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in Edmonds, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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EDMONDS — It’s cold. But it’s refreshing.

That was Kaley Rose’s reaction to jumping into the bitterly cold water of the Puget Sound on Wednesday, as she was one of hundreds to leap into the estuary as part of a years-long Edmonds tradition.

The 18th annual Polar Bear Plunge, as it’s known, was started by Brian Taylor, the owner of Daphnes Bar. Every New Year’s Day, eager participants fill Brackett’s Landing for the low-tempurature ritual.

Rose had never taken the plunge before. She and her husband, Michael Bacon, decided to try it out together.

“That would be a hangover cure for sure,” she said.

Chris Oliver ran into the water with his 11-year-old son, Jay, staying in longer than most others would dare. A few months ago, the two did some preparation at a friend’s home, but it was still “really cold,” Jay said.

“There’s no better way to end the year and start off a new one,” Oliver said.

Before the plunge took place, hundreds of participants chanted before taking the leap.

“I don’t know, but I’ve been told. The Puget Sound is really cold,” the crowd yelled. “I don’t care what they say. I’m going to jump in anyway.”

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.