Mariner’s Stavontai McSwain (22) attempts to drive past Jackson’s Seamus Williams (2) in a Wesco 4A game on Friday, Jan. 17 at Jackson High School. (Aaron Coe / The Herald)

Jackson’s Mason Engen (3) tries to drive past Mariner’s Tobias Alexander (10) in a Wesco 4A game on Friday, Jan. 17 at Jackson High School. (Aaron Coe / The Herald)

Jackson’s Mason Engen (3) tries to drive past Mariner’s Tobias Alexander (10) in a Wesco 4A game on Friday, Jan. 17 at Jackson High School. (Aaron Coe / The Herald)

Prep boys basketball roundup for Friday, Jan. 17:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Jackson 67, Mariner 62

MILL CREEK — After a slow start left his team trailing 18-5 with a couple minutes remaining in the first quarter, Jackson coach Steve Johnson knew he needed to change things up.

“We’ve been pretty inconsistent. We’ve had our highs and lows,” Johnson said. “We played at a high level at times, and then kind of dip — we tried something different and played very poorly at the beginning.”

An altered defensive look that created more fast-break opportunities allowed the Timberwolves (8-6, 5-2) to make a 22-2 run in the second quarter and take a seven-point lead. The Marauders (7-8, 2-5) kept it close until the end, but Jackson ultimately pulled through to stay above .500.

Sophomore Mason Engen led the Timberwolves with 21 points. He hit a 3-pointer, then an ‘and-1’ three-point play in back-to-back possessions in the second quarter to highlight Jackson’s second-quarter rally. But Johnson was most impressed with how Engen held up defensively.

“He was injured for a couple of games and he’s come back and stepped up and played really, really well,” Johnson said. “On the defensive end, we always put him on one of their better players. Seamus (Williams) is a really good perimeter defender but (Engen) has to step up and guard a good guy, too.”

Williams, a junior, contributed 14 points, with the most important coming at the end of the third quarter. With Mariner ahead by one, Williams forced a steal and launched an off-balance 3, which rattled in at the buzzer to put the Timberwolves ahead 51-49.

Jackson made just four field goals in fourth, instead relying on points from the free throw line (8-for-12 in the fourth) to hold off the Marauders. Mariner senior Stavontai McSwain scored a game-high 27 points in the loss.

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Glacier Peak 57, Arlington 44

ARLINGTON — The Grizzlies improved to 7-0 in league.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

Cascade 58, Kamiak 56

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 68, Lummi Nation 63

TULALIP — Despite trailing by 20 points entering the fourth quarter, the Hawks (13-0) stormed back to outscore the Blackhawks (12-2) 26-11 in the final frame to avoid their first loss of the season and win by five. Davien Parks led with 19 points, while JJ Grey (15 points, 7 rebounds) and Ziggy Myles-Gilford (14 points, 8 rebounds) each scored eight points during the fourth-quarter comeback. Jerome Toby led the Blackhawks with 20 points.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 72, Lynnwood 33

EDMONDS — Senior Cam Hiatt’s 10 first-half points helped the Warriors (15-0, 7-0) sprint to a 41-13 halftime lead, and sophomore Grant Williams (15 points) took over in the third quarter with three 3-pointers to put the nail in the coffin and remain undefeated on the season. Along with Hiatt (13 points), junior Julian Grey (12 points) played a large offensive role in the blowout. Royals senior Matteos Shiferaw and junior Wat Makuei scored 10 points each to lead Lynnwood (4-12, 0-8).

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Mountlake Terrace 45, Shorecrest 40

Shorewood 63, Archbishop Murphy 49

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 53, Stanwood 45

STANWOOD — In a losing effort, seniors Jack Edlund (12 points) and Cole Williams (10 points) led the way for the Spartans (4-11, 2-3). No individual stats were reported for the Bearcats (13-2, 5-0), who remained undefeated in league play.

Snohomish 45, Everett 44

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (5-10, 2-3) eked out their second league win of the season against the Seagulls (6-9, 1-4), led by senior Bryson Wheat (20 points). Meanwhile, senior Noah Parker paced Everett with 21 points.

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Marysville Getchell 78, Marysville Pilchuck 38

Northwest

Lakewood 54, Sehome 50

BELLINGHAM — In a tight league matchup that went down to the wire, the Cougars (10-4, 6-2) prevailed off the back of junior Caleb Greenland (24 points). Senior Quinton Steen chipped in 10 points, while junior Xavier Kelley scored a game-high 25 points for the Mariners (4-9, 2-6).

Northwest 2B/1B

Coupeville 63, Darrington 51

DARRINGTON — The Wolves (4-10, 3-2) jumped out to a 37-23 halftime lead over the Loggers (5-8, 1-4) and never looked back. Junior Hunter Anderson had 30 points and four steals in the losing effort for Darrington.

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 70, Summit Sierra 38

King’s 59, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 16