Light, lens & love: These photographers bring the magic

The Daily Herald’s Best Of Snohomish County 2024 results are in!

It’s time to celebrate the absolute best of the best, chosen by the community! From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Photographer’:

First Place: Prince Life Photography

Lindsay Price is a full color photographer capturing timeless and candid images of you and your loved ones in the greater Seattle area. Photography is not just a job for her, but herr wildest dream!

She enjoys cultivating a session experience that is easy, joy-filled and memorable! Whether you are snuggling with your new baby, having a tickle fight with your kids, getting lost in your partner’s arms tightly around you, being your unique self as a high school grad, or refreshing images for your business – I can’t wait to help you celebrate whatever stage of life you are currently in!

Second Place: Catherine Straume

Third Place: Paris Blue Photography

But the excitement doesn’t stop here! Dive into the full list of winners and see all the amazing businesses that made the cut. Who knows? You might discover your next favorite.