Let Trump tax cuts expire to trim deficits

The 2017 tax cuts that President Trump pushed through Congress are set to expire in December.

Trump wants Congress to renew them. If they are renewed into 2026 and even beyond, middle class taxpayers will benefit a little and wealthy folks will benefit a lot. The federal government will continue to run ever-increasing annual deficits and the national debt will soar.

Or Congress could allow the 2017 tax cuts to expire. Taxes would return to what they were doing the Obama administration. The 2026 and 2027 annual government deficits would be lower and the nation’s debt would grow less. Good, right?

James A. Stegenga

Everett