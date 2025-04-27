Offer religious study outside of the school day

Everett school district taxpayers spend millions of dollars every year funding school facilities, staff and supplies so that our children will be well-educated and can make a positive contribution to our economy.

It is challenging enough for children to learn the basics of language, math, history, civics and science without being pulled out of school for a religious indoctrination program that packs still more information into their day without providing economically useful skills (“Everett off-campus Bible program draws mixed reaction from parents,” The Herald, April 19). They are missing lunch and recess periods that provide essential recovery time for students to socialize and process what they have learned during the day.

My parents found more than enough time during evenings, nights and weekends to educate me in their Episcopalian faith, and would have been furious had even one minute of my precious school time been squandered teaching me bible stories.

When students enter public school, they’re on the taxpayers’ time.

Brent Butterworth

Everett