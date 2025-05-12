Northshore school board chooses 3 finalists in superintendent search

EVERETT — The Northshore School Board announced its three finalists in its superintendent search Friday.

Out of 32 applicants, the board chose six for first-round interviews. Of those six, Washington superintendents Shaun Carey, Justin Irish and Patrick Murphy are moving on to the final round of interviews happening Monday and Tuesday. The finalists will attend a full day of focus group discussions and a school tour.

On Tuesday evening, the board will host a town hall with the finalists from 6:30-8 p.m. at Northshore Concert Hall at Inglemoor High School. The district will livestream the event on its website. An online survey, also on the district’s website, will be open from 5:30-9:30 p.m. for community members to provide input on the finalists. The surveys are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

The search comes after Superintendent Michael Tolley announced his retirement in January. It’s the district’s third superintendent search since 2016.

On Wednesday, the board expects to make a final decision at its 6 p.m. special meeting. The next superintendent is scheduled to begin July 1.

“As our work is guided by a bold strategic plan that is grounded in a commitment to racial and educational justice, identifying the next Superintendent to lead our remarkable district is a responsibility we take very seriously,” board President Amy Cast said in a press release Friday. “We are confident in the final candidates’ abilities to build on and accelerate our strategic work and address the needs and concerns of our diverse Northshore community.”

Here’s more information about the three finalists:

Shaun Carey

Carey is currently the superintendent of Enumclaw School District, a position he’s held since 2020. He previously worked for Franklin Pierce School District, where he served as deputy superintendent and executive director of the human resources and finance departments. He’s also served as an elementary school principal, middle school dean of students and a classroom teacher in middle and elementary schools. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Washington State University. In a bio he provided to the district, Carey said he prioritizes mentorship, distributed leadership and culturally responsive practices that center students who have historically been marginalized.

Justin Irish

Irish has served as superintendent of Anacortes School District since 2020. He previously worked for Edmonds School District as assistant superintendent and a principal, and he taught elementary school at Shoreline School District. Irish holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Washington. At the state level, Irish has worked with legislators to redesign Washington’s education funding model. In his bio, Irish wrote that he has prioritized academic achievement, equity, inclusion, social-emotional learning and strong community partnerships.

Patrick Murphy

Since 2017, Murphy has served as superintendent of Olympia School District. He previously served as assistant superintendent at Edmonds School District and executive director of secondary education at Issaquah School District, where he also worked as a high school assistant principal and middle school principal. He started his career teaching social studies at South Kitsap School District. He has been an adjunct faculty member at Seattle University and Western Washington University and is currently a board member of the Washington Association of School Administrators. Murphy holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Washington State University. In his time at Olympia, Murphy said he has emphasized equity, academic excellence and well-being.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated the Northshore school board expects to announce its next superintendent Thursday. The board expects to announce its next superintendent Wednesday.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.