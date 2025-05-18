Prep state tournaments set to begin this week
Published 1:15 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025
Here’s a look at where local prep teams and athletes will be playing in state tournaments this week.
This will be updated as more information becomes available.
BASEBALL
May 24
No. 10 Jackson vs. No. 7 North Creek, 10 a.m. at LaPierre Field (Kennewick)
No. 9 Camas vs. No. 8 Lake Stevens, 10 a.m. at Heritage Park (Puyallup)
May 20
No. 19 Bellevue at No. 14 Snohomish, 4 p.m.
No. 20 Ridgeline at No. 13 Shorewood, 5 p.m. at Meridian Park Field (Shoreline)
May 24
No. 11 Enumclaw vs. No. Stanwood, 1 p.m. at Roy Johnson Field (Kennewick)
May 24
No. 10 Nathan Hale at No. 7 Archbishop Murphy, 1 p.m. at Bainbridge H.S.
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FASTPITCH SOFTBALL
At Columbia Playfields, Richland
May 23
No. 15 Lake Stevens at No. 2 Richland, 9 a.m.
No. 13 Jackson at No. 4 Skyline, 11 a.m.
No. 9 Glacier Peak at No. 9 Graham-Kapowsin, 11 a.m.
At Regional Athletic Complex (Lacey)
May 22
No. 17 Roosevelt at No. 16 Edmonds-Woodway, 3 p.m.
May 23
No. 10 Snohomish at No. 7 Gig Harbor, 9 a.m.
No. 12 Monroe at No. 5 Ballard, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Roosevelt/No. 16 Edmonds-Woodway at No. 1 Stanwood, 11 a.m.
At Carlon Park (Selah)
May 23
No. 10 Archbishop Murphy at No. 7 Selah, 9 a.m.
Class 1B
At Gateway Sports Complex (Yakima)
May 23
No. 11 Mary Walker at No. 6 Darrington, 8 a.m.
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BOYS SOCCER
May 21
No. 13 Lake Stevens at No. 4 Puyallup, 6 p.m., at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)
May 20
No. 17 Central Kitsap at No. 16 Shorecrest, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
May 22
No. 17 Central Kitsap/No. 16 Shorecrest at No. 1 Shorewood, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
May 22-23
No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway at No. 6 Monroe, 6 p.m. at Mercer Island H.S.
May 20
No. 13 Tumwater at No. 4 Archbishop Murphy, 6 p.m.
May 23
No. 11 King’s at No. 6 Royal, 4 p.m. at Columbia H.S. (White Salmon)
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BOYS GOLF
May 20-21
4A—Hawks Prairie – The Link (Lacey), Day 1 tee times
3A—Creek at Qualchan G.C. (Spokane)
, Day 1 tee times
2A—Riverside G.C. (Chehalis)
, Day 1 tee times
1A—Liberty Lake G.C.
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GIRLS GOLF
May 20-21
4A—Eagles Pride G.C. (DuPont), Day 1 tee times
3A—Indian Canyon G.C. (Spokane)
, Day 1 tee times
2A—Tumwater Valley G.C., Day 1 tee times
1A—Liberty Lake G.C., Day 1 tee times
BOYS & GIRLS TENNIS
May 23-24
Click here for full boys schedules.
Click here for full girls schedules.
4A—Kamiakin H.S. & the Pacific Clinic (Kennewick)
3A—Vancouver Tennis Center
2A—Nordstrom Tennis Center (Seattle)
1A—Yakima Tennis Club
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TRACK & FIELD
May 29-31
4A, 3A, 2A—Mount Tahoma H.S. (Tacoma)
1A, 2B, 1B—Zaepfel Stadium (Yakima)