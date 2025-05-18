Prep state tournaments set to begin this week

Here’s a look at where local prep teams and athletes will be playing in state tournaments this week.

This will be updated as more information becomes available.

BASEBALL

Class 4A

May 24

No. 10 Jackson vs. No. 7 North Creek, 10 a.m. at LaPierre Field (Kennewick)

No. 9 Camas vs. No. 8 Lake Stevens, 10 a.m. at Heritage Park (Puyallup)

Class 3A

May 20

No. 19 Bellevue at No. 14 Snohomish, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Ridgeline at No. 13 Shorewood, 5 p.m. at Meridian Park Field (Shoreline)

May 24

No. 11 Enumclaw vs. No. Stanwood, 1 p.m. at Roy Johnson Field (Kennewick)

Class 2A

May 24

No. 10 Nathan Hale at No. 7 Archbishop Murphy, 1 p.m. at Bainbridge H.S.

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FASTPITCH SOFTBALL

At Columbia Playfields, Richland

May 23

Class 4A

No. 15 Lake Stevens at No. 2 Richland, 9 a.m.

No. 13 Jackson at No. 4 Skyline, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Glacier Peak at No. 9 Graham-Kapowsin, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

At Regional Athletic Complex (Lacey)

May 22

No. 17 Roosevelt at No. 16 Edmonds-Woodway, 3 p.m.

May 23

No. 10 Snohomish at No. 7 Gig Harbor, 9 a.m.

No. 12 Monroe at No. 5 Ballard, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Roosevelt/No. 16 Edmonds-Woodway at No. 1 Stanwood, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

At Carlon Park (Selah)

May 23

No. 10 Archbishop Murphy at No. 7 Selah, 9 a.m.

Class 1B

At Gateway Sports Complex (Yakima)

May 23

No. 11 Mary Walker at No. 6 Darrington, 8 a.m.

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BOYS SOCCER

Class 4A

May 21

No. 13 Lake Stevens at No. 4 Puyallup, 6 p.m., at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)

Class 3A

May 20

No. 17 Central Kitsap at No. 16 Shorecrest, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

May 22

No. 17 Central Kitsap/No. 16 Shorecrest at No. 1 Shorewood, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

May 22-23

No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway at No. 6 Monroe, 6 p.m. at Mercer Island H.S.

Class 2A

May 20

No. 13 Tumwater at No. 4 Archbishop Murphy, 6 p.m.

Class 1A

May 23

No. 11 King’s at No. 6 Royal, 4 p.m. at Columbia H.S. (White Salmon)

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BOYS GOLF

May 20-21

4A—Hawks Prairie – The Link (Lacey), Day 1 tee times

3A—Creek at Qualchan G.C. (Spokane)

, Day 1 tee times

2A—Riverside G.C. (Chehalis)

, Day 1 tee times

1A—Liberty Lake G.C.

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GIRLS GOLF

May 20-21

4A—Eagles Pride G.C. (DuPont), Day 1 tee times

3A—Indian Canyon G.C. (Spokane)

, Day 1 tee times

2A—Tumwater Valley G.C., Day 1 tee times

1A—Liberty Lake G.C., Day 1 tee times

BOYS & GIRLS TENNIS

May 23-24

Click here for full boys schedules.

Click here for full girls schedules.

4A—Kamiakin H.S. & the Pacific Clinic (Kennewick)

3A—Vancouver Tennis Center

2A—Nordstrom Tennis Center (Seattle)

1A—Yakima Tennis Club

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TRACK & FIELD

May 29-31

4A, 3A, 2A—Mount Tahoma H.S. (Tacoma)

1A, 2B, 1B—Zaepfel Stadium (Yakima)