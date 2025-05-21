Everett Council, Dist. 2: Paula Rhyne has proved herself

Four years ago, a public servant ran for District 2 and won her Everett City Council seat. Since then, Paula Rhyne has worked tirelessly to foster a better Everett for all residents. She has supported our thriving business community, our police, and our neighborhoods by listening to the needs of the community and respectfully working with her fellow council members to create positive changes in our city.

Council member Rhyne has been successful in her tenure. She is able to take a proverbial bird’s-eye view on the issues impacting our city and pass ordinances to prepare for a sustainable future. She is also equally skilled at teasing out the tiny details within those ordinances to clarify their full impact to ensure that, when she votes, she is voting for us.

Councilmember Rhyne has proven time and time again that she is a leader who balances different perspectives and works collectively with her neighbors, as well as individuals all over the city, to make informed, reasonable, and proactive decisions. This has been particularly clear in her work in public safety, economic development, and housing.

As the old saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” There’s plenty “broke” in Everett, but Paula Rhyne is not one of those things. Councilmember Rhyne has been good for our city and will continue to do even more good if she stays on the Council.

Please support our existing (and excellent) councilmember, Paula Rhyne, in our upcoming election!

Angela Di Filippo

Everett