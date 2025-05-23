The Jackson High School softball team celebrates after defeating Skyline in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament at Columbia Playfields in Richland, Wash. on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Peacocke / Jackson H.S. Athletics)

Prep softball roundup for Friday, May 23:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Class 4A

At Columbia Playfields

No. 13 Jackson 4, No. 4 Skyline 1

RICHLAND — Allie Thomsen threw a complete-game six-hitter while striking out nine as the two-time defending state champions moved on to the quarterfinals. Thomsen shined at the plate as well while Jackson (14-12) avenged an 8-0 shellacking by the Spartans in the District 1-2 Tournament semifinals. Thomsen, a University of Washington signee, went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI. Kiana Holden went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Jackson was to play No. 5 North Creek, 5 p.m. Friday.

No. 15 Lake Stevens 4, No. 2 Richland 3

RICHLAND — Lake Stevens upset the Bombers to move on to a quarterfinal that was to be played 5 p.m. Friday. Reese Breckenridge (2-for-4, RBI, run) and McKenna Richer (triple, HBP, RBI, two runs) provided the offensive punch for the Vikings (16-10 overall). Richland scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, but Lake Stevens pitcher Charli Pugmire (three runs allowed, two earned) diffused the Bombers’ offense with three quick outs in the seventh to finish off a complete-game five-hitter.

No. 8 Graham-Kapowsin 8, No. 9 Glacier Peak 5

Class 3A

At Regional Athletic Complex

No. 17 Roosevelt 14, No. 16 Edmonds-Woodway 6

LACEY — The Roughriders scored five runs in the first inning and three more in the second, and the Warriors (17-8) never recovered as their season ended with an opening-round loss Thursday. Roosevelt registered 13 hits and four walks, while benefiting from five E-W errors. Neva Cheeny went 3-for-3 with a walk, drove in two runs and scored once. Senior captain Catie Ingalls went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run from the leadoff spot.

No. 10 Snohomish 4, No. 7 Gig Harbor 1

LACEY — Abby Edwards struck out 13 batters to lead the Panthers (18-6) to a quarterfinal, which was to be played 3:30 p.m. Friday. Edwards allowed four hits and five walks, which led to a lone Tides’ unearned run. Amelie Lopez (1-for-3, W, 2 RBI, R) and Jordyn Smith each homered for the Panthers.

No. 12 Monroe 8, No. 5 Ballard 1

LACEY — Holly Pettitt allowed just one unearned run and five hits while tossing a complete game for the Bearcats (15-8), who were to face No. 2 Sedro-Woolley Friday at 3:30 p.m. Scarlett Nagy provided more than enough offense, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI.

No. 1 Stanwood 3, No. 17 Roosevelt 0

LACEY — The Spartans moved on to the quarterfinals.

Class 2A

At Carlon Park

No. 10 Archbishop Murphy 10, No. 7 Selah 7

SELAH — Sam Mazzeo (1-for-3, BB, 2 R) hit a 2-run home run in the top of the seventh to allow some breathing room for the Wildcats, who moved on to a quarterfinal against No. 2 Mark Morris, a game that was to be played 3:30 p.m. Friday. Carly Madhaven contributed to the shootout with a homer of her own, finishing 3-for-4 and scoring four runs. Giselle Silva drove in four runs with a 2-for-3 morning.

Class 1B

At Gateway Sports Complex

No. 6 Darrington 14, No. 11 Mary Walker 1

YAKIMA — Darrington dominated the loser-out game, and the Loggers were to face No. 3 Inchelium in a quarterfinal, 2 p.m. Friday.