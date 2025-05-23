The Jackson High School softball team celebrates after defeating Skyline in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament at Columbia Playfields in Richland, Wash. on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Peacocke / Jackson H.S. Athletics)

State prep softball roundup for May 23-24:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Class 4A

Richland — Jackson placed fourth the the Class 4A Softball Tournament on Saturday at Columbia Playfields. The Timberwolves won two straight upsets on Friday, and the two-time defending champions advanced to Saturday’s semifinals for the sixth straight time. Seeded 13th with a new coach and a host of new starters, eventually lost 2-0 to No. 1 Skyview in the semifinals. In Friday’s quarterfinal, pitcher Allie Thomsen (7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 K) and Kiana Holden each had two hits for the Timberwolves. Freshman No. 9 hitter Aliana Langsea homered, and Reese Westman tripled.

At Columbia Playfields

First round

No. 13 Jackson 4, No. 4 Skyline 1

RICHLAND — Allie Thomsen threw a complete-game six-hitter while striking out nine as the two-time defending state champions moved on to the quarterfinals. Thomsen shined at the plate as well while Jackson (14-12) avenged an 8-0 shellacking by the Spartans in the District 1-2 Tournament semifinals. Thomsen, a University of Washington signee, went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI. Kiana Holden went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Jackson was to play No. 5 North Creek, 5 p.m. Friday.

No. 15 Lake Stevens 4, No. 2 Richland 3

RICHLAND — Lake Stevens upset the Bombers to move on to the quarterfinals. Reese Breckenridge (2-for-4, RBI, run) and McKenna Richer (triple, HBP, RBI, two runs) provided the offensive punch for the Vikings (16-10 overall). Richland scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, but Lake Stevens pitcher Charli Pugmire (three runs allowed, two earned) diffused the Bombers’ offense with three quick outs in the seventh to finish off a complete-game five-hitter.

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Friday

No. 8 Graham-Kapowsin 8, No. 9 Glacier Peak 5

Consolation (loser out)

No. 9 Glacier Peak 9, No. 16 Yelm 1

No. 11 Emerald Ridge 7, No. 9 Glacier Peak 1

No. 4 Skyline 11, No. 15 Lake Stevens 3

Saturday

Semifinals

No. 1 Skyview 2, No. 13 Jackson 0

Consolation (loser out)

No. 13 Jackson 4, No. 11 Emerald Ridge 3

Consolation final (3rd/4th)

Graham-Kapowsin 10, No. 13 Jackson 5

Class 3A

At Regional Athletic Complex

Friday

Quarterfinals

No. 10 Snohomish 1, No. 18 Inglemoor 0 (8)

LACEY — Jordyn Smith scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to send Snohomish to the semifinals. Abby Edwards worked around six hits and five walks to strike out nine batters while pitching her second complete game of the day.

No. 8 Garfield 5, No.1 Stanwood 4

LACEY — The Spartans’ dreams of a state title ended in the quarterfinals.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

— — — — — —

No. 4 Sedro-Woolley 10, No. 12 Monroe 0

Second round

No. 10 Snohomish 4, No. 7 Gig Harbor 1

LACEY — Abby Edwards struck out 13 batters to lead the Panthers (18-6) to the quarterfinals. Edwards allowed four hits and five walks, which led to a lone Tides’ unearned run. Amelie Lopez (1-for-3, W, 2 RBI, R) and Jordyn Smith each homered for the Panthers.

No. 12 Monroe 8, No. 5 Ballard 1

LACEY — Holly Pettitt allowed just one unearned run and five hits while tossing a complete game for the Bearcats (15-8). Scarlett Nagy provided more than enough offense, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI.

No. 1 Stanwood 3, No. 17 Roosevelt 0

LACEY — The Spartans moved on to the quarterfinals.

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

Consolation (loser out)

No. 1 Stanwood 14, No. 19 Hermiston 1

No. 2 Mt. Spokane 9, Monroe 8

Saturday

Semifinals

No. 6 Liberty 3, No. 10 Snohomish 2

Read The Herald’s report of the game here.

Consolation (loser out)

No. 2 Mt. Spokane 14, No. 1 Stanwood 1

No. 2 Mt. Spokane 10, No. 10 Snohomish 4

Class 2A

At Carlon Park

First round

No. 10 Archbishop Murphy 10, No. 7 Selah 7

SELAH — Sam Mazzeo (1-for-3, BB, 2 R) hit a 2-run home run in the top of the seventh to allow some breathing room for the Wildcats, who moved on to a quarterfinal against No. 2 Mark Morris, a game that was to be played 3:30 p.m. Friday. Carly Madhaven contributed to the shootout with a homer of her own, finishing 3-for-4 and scoring four runs. Giselle Silva drove in four runs with a 2-for-3 morning.

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Mark Morris 4, No. 10 Archbishop Murphy 1

Consolation (loser out)

No. 12 Ephrata 12, No. 10 Archbishop Murphy 4

Class 1B

At Gateway Sports Complex

Friday

No. 6 Darrington 14, No. 11 Mary Walker 1

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Inchelium 19, No. 6 Darrington 0

Saturday

Consolation (loser out)

No. 10 Ocosta 15, No. 6 Darrington 10