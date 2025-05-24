State prep baseball roundup for Saturday

Jackson players celebrate teammate MJ Holcomb scoring during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

KENNEWICK — The 10th-seeded Jackson baseball team won twice on Saturday to earn a trip to the Class 4A state semifinals.

The Timberwolves will face No. 3 Eastlake May 30 at Parker-Faller Field in Yakima for a spot in the May 31 title game.

Jackson shut out No. 5 North Creek Saturday morning, then overcame a fourth-inning deficit to beat No. 2 Kamiakin in its home town, 6-4.

Drew Pepin dominated on the mound against North Creek, allowed just three hits and no walks in a complete-game shutout. No. 9 hitter Quin Johns drove in more than enough runs for Pepin in the top of the second when he came up with two out and the bases loaded. After taking a pitch for the ball, he cleared the bases with a triple to right field for a 3-0 Jackson lead.

Against Kamiakin, Sam Craig’s 2-RBI single up the middle in the top of the fourth capped a three-run inning to give the Timberwolves the lead for good, 5-3. Craig pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, walking three, hitting a batter and allowing a hit, bu most importantly — no runs.

Gavin Duckart (3-for-4, RBI), Ashton Bergman (2-for-4, walk, run) and Hawkeye Delgado (2-for-4, run) also contributed to Jackson’s 10 hits against Kamiakin.

Class 4A

First round (loser out)

No. 8 Lake Stevens 11, No. 9 Camas 1

No. 10 Jackson 5, No. 7 North Creek 0

Quarterfinals (loser out)

No. 1 Puyallup 6, No. 8 Lake Stevens 5

No. 10 Jackson 6, No. 2 Kamiakin 4

Class 3A

Second round (loser out)

No. 11 Enumclaw 2, No. 6 Stanwood 1 (9)

No. 4 Ballard 2, No. 13 Shorewood 1

No. 3 Kennewick 4, No. 14 Snohomish 1

Class 2A

First round (loser out)

No. 7 Archbishop Murphy 6, No. 10 Nathan Hale 2

Quarterfinals (loser out)

No. 2 Bainbridge 6, No. 7 Archbishop Murphy 2