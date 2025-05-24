Youth Forum: Just what are those kids thinking?

By Jon Bauer

Herald Opinion Editor

“Protesting and expressing our opinions is a key part of our right to freedom of speech. But what if I told you that this right is being taken away from students and teachers?”

That’s the opening sentence of an essay by Dega Hartwick, an eighth-grader at Lakewood Middle School. On this and following pages, your find the rest of Ms. Hartwick’s essay and others of fellow students in teacher John Johansen’s English language arts classes.

As preparation of the students’ state Smarter Balance Assessments, which evaluates student knowledge and achievement, including the use of essay responses, Johansen led the students over several weeks in researching, outlining and writing opinion essays, addressing a topic of each student’s choice. I joined the classes on two occasions recently, offering tips on research, structure and writing and providing some coaching and encouragement.

Just as the school day helps develop a range of educational “muscles,” the seemingly singular activity of writing an opinion piece not only reinforces students’ language arts skills, it also offers them the opportunity to think critically, learn more about a topic, refine their thoughts on the subject and gain proficiency in making persuasive arguments, a skill they will need throughout their lives.

What’s clear to me — and perhaps will surprise some readers — is how much these and students and certainly others are paying attention to the world around them and how much concern they have for the condition of a world that in a few years they will be contributing to as employees, business owners, taxpayers and — most importantly — community members. As they are paying attention to what’s happening all around them, we ought to be paying attention to them.

Space doesn’t allow for the publication of every student’s essay, but this sample should provide some insight into what students are thinking, how they view the world and how they are preparing to meet it.

Read the student essays here:

Our future depends on protecting the rights of protest

Ukraine never started the war, yet U.S. sides with Russia

Yes, the death penalty is inhumane; it’s also just

Death penalty expensive, ineffective and risks innocent lives

Deporting immigrants is cost and violates due process

Gun restrictions work against safety and rights

Gun safety laws protect lives of citizens and police

Later start to school day will aid kids health, studies

Take a penny, leave a penny but keep making pennies

Twice-yearly time shift is bad for our health

Chemicals inhaled from vaping make it no healthier than smoking