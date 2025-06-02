King’s wins boys and girls state high school track titles

Kaelynn Bahnmiller of King’s throws the discus during the May 29-31, 2025 Class 1A state track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. (Photo courtesy of Donna Beard)

Simon VanderWel of King’s throws the shot put during the May 29-31, 2025 Class 1A state track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. (Photo courtesy of Donna Beard)

Kaelynn Bahnmiller of King’s throws the discus during the May 29-31, 2025 Class 1A state track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. (Photo courtesy of Donna Beard)

Simon VanderWel of King’s throws the shot put during the May 29-31, 2025 Class 1A state track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. (Photo courtesy of Donna Beard)

YAKIMA — King’s High School brought home two state titles on Saturday, winning both the boys and girls Class 1A state track and field titles.

Led by strong performances in relays, distance and throwing events, the King’s girls compiled 95 points to finish 22 points ahead of second-place Lynden Christian. It was a tighter race for the boys, who won by a half point over Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), outscoring the Eagles 66.5 to 66. South Whidbey finished third with 63.

Sophia Inglin won the 1,600-meter run, placed second in the 800 and ran the first leg of the Knights’ winning 1,600 relay. King’s also won the 800 relay, anchored by Lauren Belden, who finished fourth in the 400.

King’s throwers dominated the discus. Kimberly Beard, sitting fourth after four attempts, uncorked a personal-best throw of 152 feet, 5 inches on her fifth try — more than 8 feet farther than the next best mark in state meets in all classifications this year. Beard also finished second in the shot put and seventh in the javelin. Kaelynn Bahnmiller’s second-place distance of 139-9 in the discus was more than 8 feet beyond the third-place finisher. The senior also placed fourth in the shot put.

In the boys meet, Jeshua Singletary won the 100 meters, finished second in the 200, fourth in the long jump and anchored the Knights’ 400 relay team to a fourth-place finish.

King’s also got wins from Jack Stringham (300 hurdles) and Simon VanderWel (shot put).

Erick Diaz of Granite Falls cleared 14 feet, 3 inches to win the pole vault title.

Click here for complete results

At Zaepfel Stadium

Local state placers

1A Girls

400—4. Lauren Belden (King’s) 1:01.64. 800—2. Sophia Inglin (K) 2:18.28. 1600—Inglin (K) 5:09.33. 300 hurdles—6. Ivy Stringham (K) 47.78. 400 relay—3. King’s (Laila Christensen, Madelyn Biederman, Ellie Bear, Stringham) 50.34. 800 relay—1. King’s (Biederman, Bear, Stringham, Belden) 1:44.33. 1600 relay—1. King’s (Inglin, Christensen, Biederman, Belden) 4:02.67. Shot put—2. Kimberly Beard (K) 39-3.75, 4. Kaelynn Bahnmiller (King’s) 38-11. Discus—1. Beard (K) 152-05, 2. Bahnmiller (K) 139-09. 7. Javelin—Beard (K) 118-04. High jump—Lucy Mortimer (K) 5-00. Pole vault—6. Blair Johnson (Granite Falls) 10-00. Long jump—8. Mortimer (K) 16-5.50. Triple jump—2. Mortimer (K) 35-10.25.

1A Boys

100—1. Jeshua Singletary (King’s) 10.81. 200—2. Jeshua Singletary (K) 21.42. 400—2. Benjamin Rojas (Granite Falls) 49.70. 800—4. Staser Simpson (K) 1:53.65. 1600-5. Nahom Getachew (K) 4:22.06. 300 hurdles—1. Jack Stringham (K) 38.98. 400 relay—4. King’s (Timothy Hostetler, Jackson Fuller, Stringham, Singletary). 1600 relay—3. King’s (Hostetler, Getachew, Michael Little, Stringham). 5. Granite Falls (Erick Diaz, Fabian Villafane, Julian Villafane, Rojas). Shot put—1. Simon VanderWel (K) 53-10. Javelin—8. Andrew Balzer (K) 157-00. High jump—6. Aidan Smith (K) 5-10. Pole vault—1. Erick Diaz (GF) 14-3. 8. Micah Lonac (K) 12-6. Long jump—5. Singletary (K) 21-7.75.

1B Girls

400 relay—6. Grace Academy (Lilly Gadin, Alice Mellema, Brooklyn Crawford) 53.57. 800 relay—Grace Academy (Lilly Gadin, Brooklyn Crawford, Katelyn Le, Alice Mellema) 1:52.99. Long jump—5. Alice Mellema (GA) 16-00.

1B Boys

110 hurdles—6. Connor Birkhofer (GA) 16.22