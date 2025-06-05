Welch’s criticism of Democrats unpersuasive

Todd Welch’s May 28 Herald commentary criticizing Gov. Bob Ferguson’s signing of the latest $78 billion state budget was written in the classic literary architecture of the adolescent.

Rather than apply critical thinking to any facts in the bill, his script was riddled with rants describing Democrats as spineless cronies drunk on a super majority power in a shameless cash grab, and the governor as an Olympian elitist signing the bill with a smirk. Welch missed any target of persuasion with me in his shallow writing.

Roger Gable

Everett