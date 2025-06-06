Christians’ civic engagement is a right and duty

Recent calls for Christians to avoid political involvement in the name of humility may sound spiritual, but they risk promoting passivity. In America, our rights weren’t granted by government; they were recognized as God-given and protected through sacrifice. Civic engagement is not worldly ambition; it’s stewardship.

The pastors of the Black Robed Regiment understood this. During the American Revolution, they preached liberty, opposed tyranny, and even led men into battle. Their courage helped secure religious freedom for generations.

Pastor Ross Johnston’s recent stand in Seattle reflects that same conviction. He didn’t act with anger or pride; he acted with courage. Yet many Christians shy away, fearing labels like “Christian nationalist.” But faithfulness isn’t defined by public approval. Jesus didn’t call us to cultural comfort; he called us to truth, even when it costs.

Scripture is filled with examples of godly people confronting corrupt authority. Moses defied Pharaoh. Esther risked her life. John the Baptist rebuked Herod. Paul stood on his legal rights. These weren’t culture warriors; they were faithful witnesses.

Humility doesn’t mean silence in the face of evil. It means boldness under control; truth spoken in love. We are in a war between the kingdom of God and the kingdom of darkness. Whether we acknowledge it or not, we’re in it.

The church must not retreat. We must worship faithfully and contend boldly. Not for power’s sake; but because righteousness still matters.

That, too, is the way of Christ.

Eric Mathson

Auburn